Check out the results of Quina 5668 and Lotofácil 2333 this Monday (27/9)

Caixa Econômica Federal draws, this Monday night (27/9), three lotteries: contest 5668 by Quina, 2333 by Lotofácil and 149 by Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 3.5 million for those who hit the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-04-06-07-08-09-10-11-13-15-17-18-19-20-23.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$4.3 million, had the following numbers drawn: 02-03-21-36-77.

super seven



With an expected prize of R$ 2 million, Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 4

Column 2: 0

Column 3: 5

Column 4: two

Column 5: 0

Column 6: 8

Column 7: 3

