Check the requirements to run Alan Wake Remastered on PC

In addition to the PC, the official page describes how the game will run on each console

Alan Wake Remastered is close to release and it will be a great opportunity to remember this horror classic, as well as new players to have their first experience. For PC gamers, relive writer Alan Wake’s nightmare it won’t cost much in terms of hardware, since it requires a Radeon RX 5600 XT as the recommended graphics card.

It’s never good to rely solely on technical requirements in PC games, that everyone who plays on the platform is already well aware. Especially when there is a discrepancy like comparing a GeForce GTX 1060 with a Radeon RX 5600 XT. Yes, these are the two recommended video cards. Insiders are well aware that there is a big gap between the two GPUs.

For the rest, nothing unusual, as it is still a game from almost a decade ago, even with the redesigned look. Check the specifications:

Minimum



– Continues after advertising –

CPU: i5-3340 or Ryzen 3 1200

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD RX 470 – 4GB VRAM

RAM: 8 GB or more

OS: Win 10 64-bit

Recommended

CPU: i7-3770 or Ryzen 5 1400

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD 5600 XT – 6GB VRAM

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Win 10 64-bit

The game’s official page describes major technical changes in Alan Wake Remastered on PC. The game will not feature Ray Tracing effects or DLSS support. Ultrawide monitor owners will be able to play at up to 21:9, but with the price of cutscenes running at 16:9 and unlocked frames. The game will allow you to configure various graphic options such as terrain quality, shadow and volumetric light, among others.

Also check the rendered resolution, output resolution and frame rate that the consoles will achieve:

PlayStation 4 – 1080p / 1080p / 30fps

PlayStation 4 Pro (Performance Mode) – 1080p / 1080p / 60fps

PlayStation 4 Pro (Quality Mode) – 1296p / 2160p (4K) / 30fps / 4 x MSAA

Xbox One – 900p / 900p / 30fps

Xbox One X (Performance Mode) – 1080p / 1080p / 60fps

Xbox One X (Quality Mode) – 1440p / 2160p (4K) / 30fps / 4 x MSAA

PlayStation 5 – 1440p / 2160p (4K) / 60fps / 4X MSAA

Xbox Series X – 1440p / 2160p (4K) / 60fps / 4 X MSAA

Xbox Series S – 1080p / 1080p / 60fps

PC – 4K / unlimited

Alan Wake Remastered arrives on October 5th for PC via the Epic Store (game distributor) and all consoles listed above.



– Continues after advertising –

Alan Wake Remastered will be released on October 5th, see first trailer

New game will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Alan Wake