Chilean anti-migrant march ends with burnt homeless Venezuelans’ clothes and toys | International

In one of the most inhumane scenes seen in Chile in recent times, an anti-immigrant demonstration in the north of the country ended with a huge bonfire where the few belongings of a group of homeless Venezuelans in the city of Iquique, circa 1,750 kilometers from the capital. Tents, mattresses, clothes, toys such as bicycles, diapers, baby carriages and documents were burned on a large pyre after a demonstration attended by around 5,000 people on Saturday. Inhabitants of Iquique, a coastal city west of the Atacama Desert, protested against the uncontrolled immigration crisis facing northern Chile with the massive influx of immigrants through unauthorized border crossings, prompting dozens of foreign families to pitch their tents in public spaces. After the fire, the United Nations described the events as “an unacceptable humiliation”, according to the UN special rapporteur for the human rights of immigrants, Felipe González.

The atmosphere was charged in Iquique this weekend. On Friday, by order of the city’s administrative authority, the police evicted dozens of immigrant families who had set up their tents in Praça Brasil and who were living in precarious and unhealthy conditions. Many fathers and mothers lived there with their young children. It was an eviction with incidents and marked by clashes between police and immigrants, which culminated in 14 detainees (10 for disorderly, two for ill-treatment of the police, one for attack with a sharp weapon and one for throwing an incendiary object) and five police officers injured.

“The eviction is something that had been warned and is being carried out,” said Interior Minister Rodrigo Delgado. “The use of public spaces for leisure, recreation, installation of temporary housing is not allowed,” said the main responsible for order and security of the central government, which announced the resumption of evictions.

The march that took place in the following hours was organized on social networks by the inhabitants of Iquique and brought together around five thousand people, without authorization from the authorities. They protested against the uncontrolled presence of foreigners and the lack of border controls, as they denounced. Many of the mobilized citizens carried Chilean flags and the flags of indigenous peoples in Latin America, as seen in videos and photos. The march began in Praça Brasil and headed to the presidential delegation building —the representation of the central government in the city—, where participants shouted anti-immigrant slogans and sang the national anthem. On the beach, a group insulted a Venezuelan family, who needed to be protected by the Carabineros (military police). Later, some of the protesters went to a well-known public space where immigrants live, who had been previously alerted by the police and managed to protect themselves. It was on this corner, on Avenida Aeropuerto and Las Rosas, that a group of Chileans built a bonfire and started throwing the belongings of about ten families.

“What they did to us cannot be done to a human being,” said a Venezuelan woman who had all her belongings set on fire, tearfully. “They burned all our belongings, everything. The documents, everything. They took one of my puppies. About 30 Venezuelans lived in this place. We couldn’t take anything away,” said the woman, who said that there are also seven babies living in the place.

In northern Chile, the country’s largest land gateway in South America, the humanitarian and health crisis has been expressed with greater force due to the entry of immigrants through unauthorized passages. Through the Colchane pass, on the border with Bolivia, 370 people passed irregularly in June, while in September the number reached 1,826, according to government estimates.

According to the reports of the Jesuit Migrants Service (SJM), “migration flows, which had been increasing until 2017, started to decrease in 2018”. The drop was intensified with the closing of the borders by covid-19 in 2020. “But, although there has been a drop in the entry of foreigners into Chile, there has been a change in the way of immigrating, to a more precarious and vulnerable scheme: like this, only between January 2018 and January 2021 there are more than 35,400 records of unauthorized passage, concentrating 79% of these records since 2010″. According to the organization’s yearbook, “the largest irregular entry was Venezuelans and Haitians the first, 134.622% in three years (January 2018 to January 2021).”

According to official data, 1,462,103 foreigners reside in Chile and the largest community is Venezuela, with 30.7% of the total. The government of Sebastián Piñera has been held responsible by some sectors for encouraging the immigration of Venezuelans for political reasons, for having created in 2018 a “democratic responsibility” visa. In January 2019, the conservative Chilean president traveled to Cúcuta, on the Venezuela-Colombia border, in an operation against Nicolás Maduro that turned out to be a major fiasco on his international agenda, among other reasons why neither Argentine Mauricio was present. Macri nor Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro. Government officials say Piñera’s measures seek “to put order in the house” for orderly immigration because Chile has an old immigration law, which dates back to 1975, under the Augusto Pinochet regime, which is not suitable for immigration processes of the 21st century.

“(…) The immigrant population was decreasing to historic lows in the years of dictatorship, reaching 0.7% in 1982. It was during the dictatorial period that the idea of ​​an unwanted immigrant became radicalized, generating distrust of all foreigners”, highlights the document of the International Organization for Migration, by researchers Nicolás Rojas, Claudia Silva and Constanza Lobos. For sociologist María Emilia Tijoux, “Chile produces fear” of immigrants, “because of a national and racist way of being” that has been revealed in several academic studies and public episodes of discrimination.

Saturday’s events in Iquique provoked widespread rejection, but, at the same time, a deep debate about the crisis. One of the mayors of the region, Ljubica Kurtovic, who runs the humble municipality of Tocopilla, said that her city suffers from historical social abandonment and that it does not have large sources of work to generate income for local families. “As a mayor and resident, I regret the humanitarian situation, but I also regret the deterioration that our municipality is suffering,” reflected Kurtovic.

