Chilean MP opens investigation into protest against Venezuelans | World

On posters, protesters displayed slogans such as: “No more illegal immigration” and “Chile is a self-respecting republic.” A group went to a small camp of Venezuelans – who were not there – and burned tents, mattresses, bags, blankets and toys.

The promoter Jócelyn Pacheco, from the city of Iquique requested that the Investigation Police investigate the facts that occurred. The decision was announced this Sunday (26) on the Twitter profile of the Public Ministry of the region of Tarapacá, where Iquique is located.

Pacheco also “provided protection measures for the victims”, about 16 immigrants, including children and the elderly, who had to flee with the little they managed to save and spend the night on the streets and beaches of Iquique.

Chileans burn Venezuelan immigrants' belongings in Iquique on Saturday (25)

“Yesterday I felt very scared with so much xenophobia. The children cried and said to me: ‘Mommy, let’s hide, let’s hide,'” Jenny, a 34-year-old woman, accompanied by her five children, a grandson, told AFP a son-in-law and his mother.

“Some of the protesters were shouting for us to return to our country, but the police blocked the streets to protect us,” he said. The family is raising money to go to Santiago, almost 2,000 km to the south.

The violent protest in Iquique took place after the police on Friday (24) evicted a square where migrant families with children were camping, amid the growing migration crisis in the region.

Thousands of undocumented Venezuelans cross the border between Bolivia and Chile through unauthorized passages in the inhospitable Altiplano, putting their lives at risk. About 11 immigrants have died on this route in the last year.

condemnation of violence

The events that took place in Iquique were condemned by organizations such as the UN Agency for Refugees (UNHCR) and the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, Felipe González.

González called the incident an “inadmissible humiliation against especially vulnerable migrants”.

Protesters took to the streets of Iquique, a city some 2,000 km from the capital Santiago, on Saturday (25)

The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) expressed, in turn, “its concern with the situation that immigrant boys, girls and adolescents are experiencing in Iquique and asks the State to guarantee and protect their rights, thus complying with the international treaties signed by the country”.

Twenty-four organizations to help immigrants, human rights and the Venezuelan Association in Chile also condemned the attacks and asked the government for real solutions to the migration issue in northern Chile.