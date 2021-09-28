Chinese die after drinking 1 liter and a half of Coca-Cola in 10 minutes

A 22-year-old man in China died after drinking 1.5 liters of Coca-Cola in 10 minutes.

He drank the soda to try to cool off on a hot day, but went to the hospital a few hours after he began to experience severe bloating and stomach pain.

Doctors said that consuming such a large amount of the drink caused gas to form in his body, which caused his death.

The man, who was not named, had a high heartbeat, low blood pressure and rapid breathing when he arrived at the hospital, which worried doctors.

After some CT scans were taken it was discovered that he had a lot of gas in his intestines, reported the Daily Mail.

The gas then began to travel through her portal vein, located in her liver, which is believed to have been the cause of her *ischemic hepatitis. This damage is believed to have been the trigger that unfortunately took his life.

An investigation into her case is documented in the journal Clinics and Research in Hepatology and Gastroenterology.

Some medical experts believe the man is unlikely to have died from a Coca-Cola overdose.

“The chances of drinking 1.5 liters of regular soda being fatal would be very, very unlikely,” Nathan Davies, a biochemist at University College London, told the Daily Mail.

Instead, he believes the man’s death could have been due to a bacterial infection. This bacteria could have formed a pocket of gas in the wall of the intestine, which then leaked to other parts of the body, such as the portal vein, according to Davies.

The chemistry professor added that while the soda might have contributed to the problem, it probably wasn’t the prevalent factor in her death.

*ischemic hepatitis is damage to the entire liver caused by an inadequate supply of blood or oxygen.

Fonte: Mirror, New York Post