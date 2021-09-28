Chinese mission brought “exotic fragments” from the Moon

space

Writing of the Technological Innovation Site – 09/27/2021

Chang’e-5’s landing site on the Moon (43.06N, 51.92W), including the craters that are the likely origins of the fragments brought to Earth.

[Imagem: Yuqi Qian et al. – 10.5194/epsc2021-447]

exotic moon rocks

Preliminary analyzes of the lunar dust and rock samples brought to Earth by the Chinese mission Chang’e-5 brought some confirmation of what was already known, but also brought “exotic news” that will require further study.

On December 16, 2020, the Chang’e-5 mission brought the first soil and moon rock samples since the Apollo (US) and Luna (USSR) missions nearly 50 years ago.

There is great expectation for news because the 1,731 grams of dust and surface rocks – in addition to a drill core collected at a depth of almost one meter – were collected from areas never visited by other missions.

Now, a team from the Geosciences Universities of China, Brown (USA) and Munich (Germany) presented the first results of the analyzes of this material during the Scientific Congress Europlanet, which is taking place in virtual mode.

Analyzes have shown that the moon rocks are the youngest ever brought to Earth, with about 90% consisting of basalt, the typical rock of a volcanic spill.

The other 10%, however, are what the geologists called “exotic fragments”, with unexpected compositions.

lunar basalt

The study, presented by Yuqi Qian, suggests that 90% of the materials collected by Chang’e-5 are derived from the spacecraft’s landing site and its immediate surroundings, which are of a type called “sea basalts”. These volcanic rocks are visible as the darkest gray areas that span much of the Moon.

On the other hand, 10% of the fragments have what the team calls “exotic chemical compositions”, distinctly different from the other samples, meaning that they may have preserved records of other parts of the lunar surface or evidence of the types of space rock that impacted the lunar surface.

The Chang’e-5 landed on the western edge of the Earth-facing side of the Moon in the Northern Ocean of Storms (Oceanus Procellarum). This is one of the most recent geological areas on the Moon, with an age of approximately two billion years.

Material scraped from the surface constitutes a loose soil that results from the fragmentation and pulverization of moon rocks over billions of years due to impacts.

Zoom in on the sample collection region.

[Imagem: Yuqi Qian et al. – 10.5194/epsc2021-447]

Vulces on the Moon

The samples contain microscopic “drops” of vitreous material that cooled rapidly, allowing the team to map their most likely origins.

They traced these glassy droplets to now-extinct volcanic vents known as the Rima Mairan and Rima Sharp – a Latin term used in geology to describe the long, narrow, channel-like depressions observed on the Moon’s surface.

As these two formations are located about 230 and 160 kilometers southeast and northeast of the Chang’e-5 landing site, the team argues that the presence of such distant fragments could be an indication of high-energy volcanic activity in the area. Moon, with “fountain-like” lava spurts.

Such exotic fragments, on the other hand, may have connections with the crater Harpalus, which means that these rocks may have been hurled to the Chang’e-5 landing site more than 1,300 kilometers away.

