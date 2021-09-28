Ciro on joke with Patrcia Pillar: ‘It was in very bad taste’ – Politics

Patrcia Pillar and Ciro Gomes (photo: Social Media/Reproduction) The pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic, Ciro Gomes (PDT), posted a video, this Monday (27/9), commenting on the joke he made with his ex-wife Patrcia Pillar. Ciro had stated that the “main role” of the actress was “sleeping with him”.



The joke is always remembered on social networks. According to Cyrus, the statement is used to weaken his image.

“Almost 20 years ago, I made a bad joke with Patrcia Pillar, then my partner, I apologized publicly, and life goes on. Except for my opponents who keep adding fake news to this episode. Here, I clarify everything again”, he wrote.

In the video, Ciro says that the comment “was very in bad taste”. “Anyone who Googles it knows it was a joke,” he said.

“It was a tremendously unfortunate joke, a shot in the foot, but nothing justifies the disgusting use of this statement,” he said.

Almost 20 years ago, I made a bad joke with Patricia Pillar, then my partner, I apologized publicly, and life goes on. Except for my opponents who keep adding fake news to this episode. Here, I clear it all up again. #CiroContraFakeNews pic.twitter.com/UEyE4T4W9X %u2014 Ciro Gomes (@cirogomes) September 27, 2021

Ciro and Patrcia were married for 12 years. In past elections, actress Patricia declared in video support for her ex-husband. In the images published on her social networks, the actress denies the rumor that she has suffered any aggression from her ex-husband.