Ciro publishes a video on the networks to explain a sentence about Patricia Pillar: ‘Unfortunate joke’

The vice president of the PDT and pre-candidate for the 2022 presidential elections, Ciro Gomes, posted on Monday (27) a video to explain a statement nearly 20 years ago. In 2002, when he was still married to actress Patricia Pillar, Ciro was asked about her role during that year’s election campaign.

“My partner has one of the most important roles, which is sleeping with me. Sleeping with me is a fundamental role”, replied Ciro Gomes. The phrase is often used by opponents against him and often goes viral on social networks.

“It was a joke in very bad taste”, says the politician in the video. “Of course it was a tremendously unfortunate joke, a shot in the foot,” Ciro declared.

Almost 20 years ago, I made a bad joke with Patricia Pillar, at the time my partner, I apologized publicly, and life goes on. Except for my opponents who keep adding fake news to this episode. Here, I clear it all up again. #CiroContraFakeNews pic.twitter.com/UEyE4T4W9X — Ciro Gomes (@cirogomes) September 27, 2021

According to the PDT, he and Patrícia Pillar were married for 12 years and are still friends today. In the recording, he also claims that the two were victims of an “unnameable low” in the last election campaign.

At the time, a photo of Patrícia overlaid with the phrase “people, I was never married to Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes was the one who beat me” circulated on social networks. The statement is false and was denied by the actress. “In a very noble gesture, she recorded a video denying any mistreatment and declaring that she would vote for me.”

“I have no illusions that my opponents will give up manipulating information to harm me. I only have one way to face this kind of dirty game: always telling the truth”, concluded Ciro.

Also through social networks, the actress shared the material produced by Ciro and said: “For those who still believe in lies planted to harm Ciro’s candidacy, here it goes! Let’s go together”.

