Ciro rolls up his sleeves to explain a sentence about Patricia Pillar

With an eye on 2022, Ciro Gomes released this Monday (27/09) a video explaining the famous statement that Patricia Pillar, his ex-wife, was important in his campaign “because I slept with him”. The phrase, given in the 2002 campaign, still reverberates today.

In the video, written by João Santana, Ciro says that the speech was an unfortunate joke and criticizes the fact that the statement is still used today by his opponents.

“This happened 20 years ago, but even today my opponents are exploiting this statement, which was not like that. It was a joke in very bad taste”, begins the video of the Pedestrian. “At the same time, I made it clear that I was joking. Of course it was an extremely unfortunate joke, a shot in the foot, but nothing justifies the disgusting use they make of this statement”.

The video was shared by Patricia Pillar. “For those who still believe in lies planted to harm Ciro’s candidacy, here it goes! Let’s go together”, said the actress, on a social network.