Claudia Raia recalls an unusual story: ‘I pretended to faint at the motel’

Last Monday, September 27th, Claudia Raia gave an interview for the program “Rock a 3”, on the radio Kiss FM. The actress said she has a foot fetish and recalled an unusual story from her youth.

“Already faked fainting at the motel. I like to repair my feet, but I scored with the bofe on the beach and he didn’t go. We only meet at night. By the time he took off his shoes at the motel… There was no way, there was no way. I made a scene, I said I was feeling sick. I asked him to take me home. I never went out with the bofe again,” she said.

The artist also made a point of stressing that she doesn’t like sloppy feet. “You have to take care of your feet. Foot does not have plastic. So, you have to be careful. Jarbas has a very nice foot, be careful,” she said quoting her husband Jarbas Homem de Mello.

See+: Claudia Raia and Flay perform aesthetic procedure on the butt

SELF ESTEEM

Also in the interview, Claudia Raia commented on self-esteem and said that she finds a woman much more interesting than beautiful.

“I became an interesting woman. I tell my friends I’m pretty moving, a game of legs, hair. I was a very weird child and an even weirder teenager. I had no idea of ​​my size, I dropped everything. I was a strange figure. I found that I had to develop the power of speech because I wasn’t pretty. I had a very beautiful friend, but she was bland. I discovered myself in communication, it was charismatic”, he said.

AGE

The famous 54 year old even criticized the sexist view of our society that women after 50 are already finished and can no longer work.

“I was raised by three absolutely feminist women, my mother, my sister and my grandmother. I was always used to reacting to everything that happened in my life. At 43, I started noticing a strange movement, there’s no more paper anymore… What do you mean? Now that I’m getting to my second act? Anyone who attends theater knows that the second or second act is more interesting than the first. In the most beautiful moment of my life, am I being forgotten and put in limbo? Like this? Are they going to rescue me at 80, like cute granny?”.

See+: Claudia Raia and Jarbas Homem de Mello are in ‘Fix for Two, The Musical’

DESIRE TO BE A MOTHER AGAIN

Claudia Raia is already the mother of Enzo, 24, and Sophia, 18, the result of her marriage to Edson Cellulari. However, the actress did not hide her desire to be a mother again.

“I have the eggs frozen and we will try. Let’s see if Father in Heaven blesses us. I am a mother of nature. I breastfed my two children for up to 1 year and a half. I have the energy to always start all over again,” she said.

Recently, Edson said he will be a daddy again because his wife Karin Roepke is expecting a little girl. And Claudia was very happy with the news.

“Edson is a very dear person, a great father. Everyone settling down. My children are going to have a little sister,” he said.

See+: Claudia Raia moves, with children on her lap: “Enjoy it while I can”

MAIN NEWS:

Lívia Andrade on controversy with Petal: “Today I am at risk of life”

The Farm 13: Rico Melquiades says that Bil Araújo is the game’s villain

In a rare moment, Rodrigo Santoro poses and declares himself to the woman

Will Smith reveals open marriage to Jada, but warns: ‘I don’t suggest it to anyone’

Prince George already knows that one day he will be King of England