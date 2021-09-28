Coach “Patón” Bauza’s mysterious farewell to football

In silence and without appearing. That’s how Argentine coach Edgardo Bauza, the “Patón”, São Paulo’s commander in 2016, announced his retirement.

The coach’s withdrawal was informed this weekend by Gustavo Lescovich, your longtime agent. Bauza is 63 years old, and no explanations were given about the end of his career. The newspaper “Olé” published that the reasons were “health issues”, information confirmed by the column.

Patón’s family prefers not to go into details about it. His last job ended in February 2019, when Bauza coached Rosario Central, a club where he was an idol as a player (he was a defender) and coach.

Six months ago, journalist Alín Roberto, from Ecuador’s Radio 104.1 FM, posted that Bauza’s state of health was “delicate and required care in Argentina”, which unleashed the anger of the Bauza representative. The journalist deleted his post. Patón’s other wear and tear on the subject occurred right after he left Rosario Central, when he denounced in an interview that the club’s directors invented a degenerative disease of his own to justify his resignation.

Bauza will arrive this week in Quito (Ecuador), where his current wife lives.

From the greatest resumes in history

Two-time Libertadores champions in 2008 (LDU) and 2014 (San Lorenzo), Bauza only has fewer titles in the main continental competition than two other coaches, also Argentines Carlos Bianchi (four) and Osvaldo Zubeldía (three).

Among his achievements, four different teams reached the semifinals of the Libertadores, something that no one has ever repeated.

Marcelo Gallardo and Edgardo Bauza, coaches from River Plate and São Paulo, respectively, shake hands before the match Image: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP

In 2001, he reached the “top 4” for Rosário Central, a sequence that also had participations in 2008 (with the champion LDU), 2014 (with San Lorenzo) and in 2016, with São Paulo, which was eliminated by the Colombians of Atlético Nacional, who would finish that Cup as champions.

Tricolor Patón

Bauza left São Paulo to lead the Argentine team in August 1, 2016. Patón left the team in 10th place in the Brazilian Championship, with 23 points in 17 rounds, taking advantage of 45% of the points.

The Argentine gained the confidence of the fans during the Copa Libertadores, when he led the Morumbi team to the semifinals. In the São Paulo Championship, São Paulo lost to Audax Osasco in the quarterfinals.

Patón said goodbye to São Paulo after 48 matches. There were 18 wins, 13 draws and 17 defeats, an improvement of approximately 46.5%.

In the Argentine national team, Bauza only lasted 8 games (3 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses), amidst chaos on and off the field with a burning AFA.

Balance

In 2016, a few months before Patón took over from Tata Martino in charge of the Argentine national team, I had the opportunity to collaborate with my friend Ariel Ruya, from the newspaper “La Nación”, in the production of his biography, “El Method Bauza”, which gained immediate weight with its arrival in blue and white.

Cover of “Método Bauza”, coach’s biography Image: Editora Planeta Disclosure

For months, I was able to get to know (check, check, reread…) in depth the thoughts, behavior and quirks of Bauza, a coach who won the rank of top professional by taking San Lorenzo to the first Libertadores in its history. In a mockery very similar to the one that tormented Corinthians fans for many years, San Lorenzo was mocked as the only great Argentine without the Cup (the club’s acronym, Club Atlético San Lorenzo de Almagro, CASLA, was always referred to as “Clube Atlético Without Liberators”.)

The achievement was of fundamental importance in his arrival in the Argentine national team, in a similar scenario to that of Tite, who was also responsible for removing Corinthians from the Libertadores queue.

Leafing through the index of that biography is to find phrases such as “Patón’s legacy is for life” and “The keys to equilibrium”, concepts that guided the effectiveness of his works. I was never intimate with Bauza. A couple of cafes there in Puerto Madero in objective and professional contacts generated, however, two qualities that are not part of most of the dozens of Argentine technicians I heard working. Bauza valued the thoughtfulness and sensitivity of always listening to the other.

Lucky Patón in his new life. Yours “hierarchy” (high capacity) is already stored in the trajectory of those who could live a little with him.