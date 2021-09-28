Collision between trucks prohibits BR-163 lane after oil spill – Capital

Traffic in the Uniderp Agrárias region has a “stop and go” system and congestion

With the “stop and go” system, traffic was congested in the place. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

Traffic on the BR-163, in the Uniderp Agrárias region, in Campo Grande, is congested and with a “stop and go” system, after two trucks collided and there was an oil leak on the road. It takes attention and calm to pass the place.

According to the PRF (Federal Highway Police), which is at the site, there are about 3 kilometers of congestion in the Cuiabá-São Paulo direction. CCR MS Via, the concessionaire responsible for the highway, is helping traffic.

The trucks were going in the same direction, towards Cuiabá, when the vehicle in front, a Scania truck loaded with corn, braked and was hit by the Volvo truck, which was right behind. After the collision, oil from the Volvo trailer leaked onto the track. None of the drivers were injured.

CCR MS Via team cleans the oil on the runway and PRF monitors traffic. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

Dealership employees are cleaning the runway using sand to absorb oil and saw dust. A water tanker is also on site waiting to splash water on the track after the process is complete. The PRF will carry out a road test to confirm that the traffic can be cleared.

Aparecido da Silva, 46 years old, has been a driver for 20 years and the owner of the affected truck, he says that the vehicle was pushed for about 2 meters. “There was a line of vehicles stopping, because it was close to the traffic light, which was red. I stopped too, but the guy from the Volvo truck didn’t notice and crashed into the back of mine. He gave a strong bang. He pushed my truck forward for 2 meters. The scare was big, but everything is fine,” said the driver.

Vehicle is overturned on the side of the highway. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

Overturned cart – About 3 km ahead, towards BR-262, another trailer, loaded with mineral feed, overturned on the margins of BR-163, and attention is also needed. Cones signal the overturned vehicle and the stretch of the shoulder.

The accident happened on Monday night (27) and the driver was rescued by a CCR MS Via vehicle with a back injury. On Tuesday morning, the vehicle load is being collected and the trailer must be towed and removed from the site throughout the day.