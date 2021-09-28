Commentators talk about hair and tattoos of young people from Palmeiras

Zé Elias and Pedro Ivo discuss live in the premiere of a new ESPN show. Source: Reproduction

During the edition of F90 ​​this Monday (27), a new program on the ESPN grid, Pedro Ivo Almeida and Zé Elias discussed after comments by former player and Fábio Sormani about the youngsters of Palmeiras, Patrick de Paula and Danilo.

The episode began as commentators on the bench attributed the drop in income of the Gets of the Academy to hair changes and excessive tattoos as determining factors for the lack of focus on the part of the players.

– I have nothing against those who have tattoos, but at certain times, in these kids’ lives, they can’t go to the professional and have their arms closed. The problem itself is not the tattoo, it’s the focus – began by saying Zé Elias.

Upon completion, journalist Pedro Ivo disagreed with the note made by his colleague.

– I disagree, Joe. First of all, I really respect his experience in the locker room. We cannot point fingers for specific situations. There are a lot of kids with closed arms, who dye their hair, who play a lot of ball. It’s dangerous when we condition certain symbols, like a tattoo, which can have meaning. A hairstyle, which is sometimes cultural. Focus is one thing, body representations are dangerous to go that way.

The former player was annoyed with the criticism and changed when trying to justify what he had said minutes before. The situation was controlled by the presenter Daniela Boaventura.

It is worth remembering that the squad of Palmeiras has several players who have the same characteristics mentioned by Sormani and Zé Elias. However, this is not taken into account when criticizing the performance on the field of these athletes, as happened this afternoon with the young alviverdes.

