Company hires ‘money hunters’ and finds R$ 18 million

The supermarket chain Bahamas, which is headquartered in Minas Gerais, found R$ 18 million lost. The amount was found little by little, since the retailer hired a consultancy specializing in reviewing contracts made with the industry, in 2015. In the fine print of the clauses, there are always discounts for larger purchases or for certain products – something like forgotten money in a pants pocket, elevated to corporate power.







Bahamas supermarket chain store in Minas Gerais Photo: Publicity / Estadão

Henrique Sampaio, president of DHS – company that ‘hunt’ these values ​​- says that one of the most common things is the employee responsible for payments not paying attention to the discounts negotiated and debiting the full amount of the invoice.

Sampaio also says it’s routine to be hired with a good deal of skepticism. In general, companies accept the service because they have nothing to lose. DHS puts some auditors in the office to look at paperwork with a magnifying glass, looking for items that may have been overpaid. If any amount is recovered, the consultancy receives a pre-agreed percentage.

To be worth it, the consultancy’s priority is supermarket chains that earn from R$ 1 billion per year. “Once, a manager bet a box of chocolates on me, thinking I wouldn’t find anything,” he says. Sampaio won not only the bet, but also the slice on the amount recovered.

In general, retail chains maintain a good mood with suppliers who received the most and now have to reimburse the customer. “There was no bad faith, there was a mistake,” says Luiz Otávio Guarnieri Galil, financial director of Grupo Bahamas.

The network’s policy is to divide the amount to be reimbursed and seek agreements. After all, it’s not worth breaking the relationship with the industry for a value that, until then, was off the company’s radar.

For the professor and economist at ESPM, Cristina Helena Pinto de Mello, the external view of the company’s accounts is very important. Many managers do not take advantage of services of this type for fear of having their mistakes and their team exposed, when this can be a good learning opportunity.

She herself, when she was administrative vice-rector at the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC-SP), hired a company in the field. As he had trained his team, he thought there would be nothing relevant to be found, but he was surprised by overpayments made in energy and telephony.

“Despite the training, my area was not prepared to take this. I needed to offer incentives”, says Mello. She says it is possible to design a bonus program so that the employees themselves can find these flaws and, thus, pay a smaller percentage than would be spent with a specialized consultancy.

However, it is necessary to design a project that inhibits purposeful errors caused by the bonus guarantee. “It needs to be a well-designed program to avoid this type of situation,” he says.

Anyway, the professor says that bringing an independent company from time to time is essential to identify flaws and improve processes. Galil, from the Bahamas, says that since the first mistakes were found, the company has been looking to improve practices. “Some things have already been fixed,” he says.

Mello says that the money recovered through the consultancy is reinvested in new software for automating conference processes, as well as reducing errors, training staff and investing in people.

DHS itself, by the way, is about to launch a software dedicated, mainly, to carry out the conference service in smaller companies. Today, the consultancy does not prioritize this niche, as the values ​​lost in these retailers make up little of it. In order to be worth the consultancy’s investment in finding them, a very high percentage would have to be charged on the amounts recovered. With the software, which uses artificial intelligence, the business model gains scale and becomes viable for clients of this proportion.