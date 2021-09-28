Composer of “Women” talks about prosecuting Adele for plagiarism, and reveals his real intention; watch

This Sunday’s Fantástico (26), spoke with the composer of “Women”, Toninho Geraes, about the accusation of plagiarism he makes against Adele. According to the musician, he and his team are gathering evidence to bring the British singer to justice. The Globo attraction also brought musical experts to point out the similarities between the song, performed by Martinho da Vila, and “Million Years Ago”, from 2015.

Geraes learned of the alleged plagiarism after being contacted by Misael Hora, son of Maestro Rildo Hora – who orchestrated the composition. The keyboard player realized the similarities when he overheard Adele’s song at a party. “When the English version played, it was immediate. Pan. I confess that it took me by surprise. I didn’t even think it was plagiarism. For God. I thought it was the same song with an English version. When I found out that I didn’t have Toninho’s name, I was stunned“, reported Misael.

The composer said that he did not know Adele’s work in depth, he had only heard about the singer. “I said: but is it very identical?“, recalled Toninho. The parity between the songs draws attention. Misael even played, during the report, some notes from both to support the case. Two out-of-court notices have already been sent in May to Adele, “Million Years Ago” producer and co-author Greg Kurstin, Sony Music, and XL Recordings/Beggars Group. Check out the songs below:

“Women” – Martinho da Vila (composition: Toninho Geraes)

“Million Years Ago” – Adele (composition: Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin)

Mashup “Million Years Ago and Women” – Adele and Martinho da Vila

“It’s four months of notification without a response, a pronouncement“, said defender Fredímio Biassoto Trotta. Only Sony Music expressed itself, through a note, stating that the matter is being handled by XL Recordings and by Adele herself. According to Sony, they only distributed the work in Brazil, under a contract that has expired.

For a plagiarism to be proven, it is necessary to prove that the plagiarist had contact with the original work and acted intentionally. Therefore, Geraes and his defense argue and try to demonstrate that Adele’s producer is a Brazilian music researcher. Kurstin has already shared content by artists from our country, such as Paulinho da Viola and Maria Bethânia, on social media.

Two specialists were also hired to point out the similarities between the works. “I act like that expert from the movies, who comes in after the murders with that little brush, taking fingerprints on the bodies… The similitude [entre as canções] it is undeniable“, pointed out maestro Armênio Graça Filho. In another report, by expert Antônio Carlos Lobo, it was observed that, even with some changes in rhythm and interpretation, the melodies are very similar.

“I don’t want to fight, I just want them to recognize that my music is part of her work. If her part looks for me, we’ll wave the peace flag“, said Toninho. According to an article in Veja magazine, which had access to the case documents, the composer’s defense claims that Adele and Kurstin “appropriated the first introductory notes” of “Women”, reproducing them at the beginning, in the chorus and at the end of the British song. The notices account for 88 evidence of copying in the bars of “Million Years Ago”, including identical passages, others substantially similar and imitative. In practice, this totals about 87% of the song, ie three minutes and two seconds. Watch the report: