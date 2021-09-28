Condom brand interacts with Botafogo on the web, and director responds: ‘Let’s talk on direct?’

Sponsorship coming? Social media became agitated for fans of the Botafogo on this monday night when Lenin Franco, the club’s business director, responded to a post from Jontex, condom brand, on Twitter about a possible partnership in the future.
It all started in the afternoon, when a fan made a montage with Jontex as Botafogo’s master sponsor. The company responded by referring to the defense of Alvinegro and with a joke about the use of condoms on a daily basis.
Lenin Franco, however, saw an opportunity there. The director responded to the brand and asked to get in direct contact with the company.
– It’s not for nothing, but my defense is unbeatable, huh? – joked Jontex’s profile.
– It’s no use being slippery, let’s talk on direct (direct messaging platform)? I know you are sensitive and we can have a long partnership – Lenin replied.
Recently, Botafogo closed with two sponsors: Estrelabet, for the sleeve, and Harpia, for the back of the shorts. Other parts of the uniform, such as the master, the main region of the shirt, are still without a commercial agreement.