Condom brand interacts with Botafogo on the web, and director responds: ‘Let’s talk on direct?’

Sponsorship coming? Social media became agitated for fans of the Botafogo on this monday night when Lenin Franco, the club’s business director, responded to a post from Jontex, condom brand, on Twitter about a possible partnership in the future.

It all started in the afternoon, when a fan made a montage with Jontex as Botafogo’s master sponsor. The company responded by referring to the defense of Alvinegro and with a joke about the use of condoms on a daily basis.

Lenin Franco, however, saw an opportunity there. The director responded to the brand and asked to get in direct contact with the company.

It’s no use being slippery, let’s talk on direct?

I know you’re sensitive and we can have a long-term partnership.” — Lenin Franco (@leninfranco) September 27, 2021

– It’s not for nothing, but my defense is unbeatable, huh? – joked Jontex’s profile.

– It’s no use being slippery, let’s talk on direct (direct messaging platform)? I know you are sensitive and we can have a long partnership – Lenin replied.

Recently, Botafogo closed with two sponsors: Estrelabet, for the sleeve, and Harpia, for the back of the shorts. Other parts of the uniform, such as the master, the main region of the shirt, are still without a commercial agreement.