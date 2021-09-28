Congress approves changes in LDO to guarantee resources to Auxílio Brasil – News

27/09/2021 – 16:16

• Updated on 09/27/2021 – 9:45 PM

Pablo Valadares/Chamber of Deputies Virtual session of the National Congress

The National Congress approved, this Monday (27), changes in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) of 2021 that will allow resources to be allocated to Auxílio Brasil, the new federal income transfer program that will replace the Bolsa Família, provided for in Provisional Measure 1061/21. The project (PLN 12/21) goes to sanction.

The approved text is the substitute from deputy Juscelino Filho (DEM-MA) to PLN 12/21, of the Executive Branch. Juscelino Filho, who is also the rapporteur of LDO 2022, suppressed a provision that prevented the transfer of funds to municipalities of up to 50,000 inhabitants that are in default. Congress had already overturned this year a veto with this same objective.

In another change introduced by Juscelino Filho, the replacement allows for the readjustment of stalled works with at least 30% of execution. “We are aware of the thousands of day care centers that have not been completed, but cannot receive more funds,” argued Juscelino Filho. “Today, after the pandemic, the price of a bag of cement, bricks and iron is much higher than when the works started.”

pedaling

Juscelino Filho considers the project extremely important because of the society’s expectation of Auxílio Brasil. “As of November, as soon as the payment of emergency aid is stopped, Congress must have already considered all the measures that will make the resources for this program viable,” he said. “The reform of the Income Tax has already been voted on by the Chamber and will be soon by the Senate. The PEC dos Precatórios must have an accelerated process to open fiscal space for aid to arrive and reduce the pain of families living in poverty.”

Deputy Arlindo Chinaglia (PT-SP) accused PLN 12 of promoting a fiscal pedaling by reserving resources for Auxílio Brasil from the reform of the Income Tax (PL 2337/21), which has not yet been approved by Congress. “Imagine if we approved this PLN and the income tax bill is not approved. It will be an embarrassment for the National Congress,” he said.

Other measures

PLN 12/21 also promotes the following changes in the LDO:

– it exempts the presentation of justification for the non-execution of programming, when the value not executed is less than 1%;

– expands the situations in which it is necessary to observe the budgetary and financial adequacy by replacing the term “revenue waiver” by “reduction of revenue”;

– limits the use of margin in the expenditure ceiling when opening or reopening extraordinary credit only to budget schedules within the same function as canceled or reduced expenses, or for other primary expenses within the scope of the Executive Branch;

– revokes the possibility that amendments presented by the benches may allocate resources to states and municipalities through a special transfer;

– it does away with the obligation to make a statement that makes it possible to identify the budget schedules related to government programs that adopt a different name from that contained in the classification elements of the Annual Budget Law.

Committee opinion

PLN 12/21 and other budget matters analyzed this Monday by the Congress Plenary had not yet been voted on by Mixed Budget Commission. The 1st vice president, Deputy Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), decided that the Congress Plenary will not vote on PLNs without an opinion approved by the commission.

According to Ramos, the rite of voting for PLNs had been modified due to social isolation measures to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic and the suspension of the activities of the standing committees. However, as deputy Paulo Ganime (Novo-RJ) and other parliamentarians recalled, the Mixed Budget Committee has been back in operation since July.

Congressman Claudio Cajado (PP-BA) pondered that this year’s budget bill was voted only in March and sanctioned in April. “This brought a series of inconveniences to the normality of several commissions”, he justified. “The PLNs allow the government to make the necessary adjustments and Congress has the resources to vote on the other PLNs.” Cajado insisted that voting is an exception and the Mixed Budget Committee has already scheduled a meeting to vote on other PLNs.

Deputy General Peternelli (PSL-SP) recalled that the Internal Regiment already provides for the vote of PLNs in the Plenary if the commission did not vote on the projects within the deadline. However, Marcelo Ramos noted that the deadline had not yet expired.

The government’s leader in Congress, Senator Eduardo Gomes, insisted that voting on the bills had already been agreed upon in advance at the leaders’ meeting. “This government has elaborated the period of imposition of the Public Budget. Never has so many resources been allocated under the tutelage and command of the congressman.”

Deputy Hildo Rocha (MDB-MA) regretted the vote on the PLNs. “It is a demoralization of the commission. I see several irregularities in these PLNs”, he commented. “Some provisions of the LDO 2021 are not being complied with in the LDO and the government is not providing transparency.”

Report – Francisco Brandão

Edition – Wilson Silveira