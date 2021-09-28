Congress: Deputies approve budget change for government to fund social program; Senate remains to vote | Policy

The deputies approved this Monday (27), in a session of the National Congress, a project that allows the federal government to make room in the budget to pay for Auxílio Brasil, a social program that will replace Bolsa Família.

Congress sessions are usually held together, with the presence of deputies and senators in plenary. However, due to the pandemic, the sessions have been held separately. Now, it will be up to the senators to vote on the text.

The bill amends the 2021 Budget Guidelines Law to authorize the government to rely on unapproved projects to offset expenditures on cash transfer programs.

Currently, Bolsa Família serves 14.6 million families. To launch Auxílio Brasil, the federal government intends to increase the benefit from the current R$189 to around R$300 and expand the number of benefited families to 17 million.

However, to fund the new social program as of 2022, the Income Tax reform needs to be approved still in 2021. The text has already passed the Chamber, but is awaiting analysis by the Senate.

In justifying the presentation of the project, the government stated that the approval of the proposal “creates the bases for the institution of the new social program”.

Congressional technicians criticize the proposal. They claim to be a way for the government to circumvent fiscal rules or even a kind of “fiscal pedaling”.

Opposition parties blocked the vote on the matter, arguing that it should have been considered by the Mixed Budget Committee (CMO).

Opposition leader Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ), stressed that there are no resources provided for in the project and that the text sells “land on the moon”.

“[A proposta] It is allocating resources that do not even exist yet, because the bill that will generate them has not even been approved by the Senate. So, it is not known where the money will come from or where it will go,” he said.

The proposal’s rapporteur, Deputy Juscelino Filho (DEM-MA), an ally of the Jair Bolsonaro government, defended the text and said that the wording meets a “giant expectation of society”.

“This project is extremely important because it foresees the creation of a new social program that will replace Bolsa Família, which is a huge expectation of society,” he said.

According to the text, when the government sends a project providing for the creation or increase of mandatory expenses “with the purpose of meeting the expenses related to income transfer programs to fight extreme poverty and poverty allocated in the budget of the Ministry of Citizenship , may consider legislative proposals in process””.

Also according to the proposal, the proposals in progress must have registered in reports or documents linked to the main text that the project is intended to compensate the expenses indicated by the Executive.

The proposal also expands situations in which there is a need for budgetary and financial adequacy, when changing a provision of the LDO.