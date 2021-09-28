Constant cancellations of Uber races in Blumenau make app ban drivers

Anyone who uses the Uber transport app already knows the ordeal: to try to get a run, especially during peak hours, you’ll likely go through some cancellations before getting into a car to go to your destination.

Blumenau resident Yoana Carmo depends on rides per app to go to dance classes. The route is short, from downtown Blumenau to Vila Germanica Park, but every week it undergoes cancellations.

“It’s one after the other. On rainy days it’s even worse. I also notice that when you’re at the supermarket, it’s even more difficult because they don’t want to carry the groceries. That’s because I don’t even live in a more remote place, where they tend to cancel even more”, he says.

Because of this growing movement of drivers canceling races, the company decided to take drastic measures. Partners that exceeded the number of cancellations in the last 30 days were officially banned from the platform.

One of them was Josleandro Andresse, who has been working as a driver for over two years. He was already in the category platinum, the second highest. With 4.95 stars, his overall cancellation rate was 2%.

However, in the last month, he canceled 2,572 trips out of 3,023 he accepted – that is, 85% of his runs. Therefore, the account was permanently disabled. According to Uber, around 1,600 drivers were excluded throughout Brazil for “excessive cancellation” of trips.

“It took more than two years as an application driver, with a good grade, lots of praise and that’s how the operator acts. Without a warning. He puts the option of canceling the race and even contradicts himself by punishing you for it”, he says.

During this period as a driver, Josleandro was already robbed and kidnapped by a customer that triggered it by Uber. However, it continued using the application because it trusted it. Although I already understood that he was not fulfilling the initial objective.

“It is sad to know that Uber arrived in Brazil well, but it did not grow according to demand and inflation. That quality service, with quick service and no cancellations, no longer exists, because unfortunately the company acts in the wrong way”, he explains.

Josleandro has filed a lawsuit to recover the account, but he knows it could take a while. Currently, he continues working on other platforms, such as 99 and inDriver, as he depends on this work to support his family. However, he claims that he lost between 30 and 40% of his income without Uber.

“Those who really depend on this income, like me, often have to choose which races to accept because of fares and fees. The cost of maintaining vehicle costs and servicing it properly is very high. Several parents have lost their source of income”, he claims.

“It’s not just the driver who cancels”

A platform partner since 2017, Sérgio Luiz explains that the moment Uber is currently experiencing is atypical. Despite a small increase in the transfer to drivers, they still need to “choose” the races so that costs do not exceed the gains.

“Cancellation is not just on the driver’s side. Many users are left with two applications open, they call Uber, but cancel it when it’s on its way because 99 is R$1 cheaper. It became an auction”, he criticizes.

For him, cancellations are justifiable when the passenger is very far away, when the person who is at the location is not the same person who called the car or when the customer is in a place of difficult access and does not accept to move.

However, he opines that Uber does not exclude anyone “by silliness”. For him, the partners lack awareness that the passenger is the main person in this service provision. “Application drivers are very disjointed, they only think about themselves.”

The article contacted Uber for a position on the company, but did not get a return until the publication of the article.

