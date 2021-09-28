Conviction is overturned in US because prosecutor was assistant to judge

The Texas Criminal Appeals Court overturned Clinton Lee Young’s death sentence because one of the prosecutors who charged him with murder also worked as an assistant to the presiding judge.

According to the ruling, District Attorney Weldon Ralph Petty was paid services to Judge John Hyde and some of his colleagues at the Midland County, Texas (USA) courthouse at the time he was part of the team of three prosecutors who prosecuted the defendant.

On the forum, Petty’s main role was to help judges respond to requests for habeas corpus. He reviewed applications, researched facts and legislation, made recommendations, and proposed court orders to judges.

In Young’s case, he opposed the granting of habeas corpus, while joining the prosecution, under the per curiam (by the court as a whole) decision of the Texas Criminal Appeals Court. The decision says, among other things:

“Petty actively participated in the prosecution team. Basically, he acted as legal advisor to the team that was suing the defendant and probably wrote all the petitions in the case. He also appeared on the forum several times during the trial proceedings to do so allegations on particular legal matters.”

“The misconduct of the judge and the prosecutor, in the form of an undisclosed employment relationship between the presiding judge and the prosecutor who served at the trial, has delegitimized the entire procedure from the start. the fairness of the proceedings or the outcome of the defendant’s trial. The defendant was denied the rights of due process to an impartial judge and a fair trial.”

Young was convicted in 2001 and sentenced to the death penalty in 2003. He and a friend were accused of stealing a drug dealer’s car, and he, of killing him. Young insisted at the trial and in two subsequent appeals that the drug dealer was killed by his friend David Page. He would be sleeping in the car after taking meth.

However, prosecutors settled an award-winning whistleblower with Page, who served as a witness against Young at the trial. Page got a minor sentence for kidnapping.

For the prosecution’s sake, the one who saved Young—and initiated the proceedings that got him off death row—was a prosecutor.

Midland County’s new District Attorney Laura Nodolf, who was elected to the position in 2016, discovered by accident, while working on the District Attorney’s budget with the help of a local Judiciary Director, that Petty also worked for the criminal forum. county, while exercising his functions of prosecutor.

She sent notices to about 300 prisoners, including Young, informing them that Petty worked on their habeas corpus requests and explained the issue of her employee’s conflict of interest. The two former County Attorneys’ chiefs knew that Petty provided services to the criminal court, but they turned a blind eye.

The appeals court left the prosecution’s decision to re-prosecute Young criminally — or not. Laura Nodolf refused to do so, due to a conflict of interest, and referred the case to the District Attorney in another Dawson County, according to the Texas Tribune and the Journal of the ABA (American Bar Association).

According to the decision, the facts establish violations of the “Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct.” As a result, Petty was investigated, but he retired and, in April, waived his license to practice law, to avoid the consequences of disciplinary proceedings. Judge John Hyde, who presided over the trial, died in 2012.