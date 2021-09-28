Copom justifies the pace of the Selic increase, but economists warn of inflationary persistence and a greater cycle of hikes

(Credit: Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The Central Bank released this Tuesday (28) the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which raised the Selic rate by one percentage point, to 6.25% per year.

According to the document, the monetary authority considered raising interest rates beyond the adjustment of 1 point, but reached the conclusion that the increase was adequate to ensure the convergence of inflation to the target defined by the National Monetary Council (CMN) in 2022, of 3.50%.

In the assessment of financial market economists, the Copom reinforced caution, even adding that it intends to take the Selic to a “significantly” contractionary level.

“With a series of uncertainties on the radar, both in economic activity and in the persistence of shocks to inflation, the Committee justified the increase in the Selic rate not being more than 100 basis points. At the same time, he reaffirmed that there would be no limit for the basic interest rate and that the focus will still be on meeting the 2022 target”, highlights João Leal, economist at Rio Bravo Investimentos.

In his assessment, however, the statement on the risk of persistent inflation was lacking, with an increase of 7.02% in the Broad National Consumer Price Index – 15 (IPCA-15) in the year to September.

“It is a threat that has become clearer in the latest indicators released and that could represent a risk to inflation expectations in 2022 and 2023”, he says.

Also according to Leal, the tone of the statement seems to indicate that the market is more concerned about inflation than the BC – and this could represent a risk if there is no control over expectations. “For now, the scenario has not changed, as the Copom has stated that it will take the Selic wherever it is needed, but the market can test the BC by further stressing the yield curve.”

Among the news in the minutes released on Tuesday, Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, cites that the Central Bank left open a door for increases above 1 point, although he reinforces that today’s thinking is to make higher increases of the same magnitude.

“The BC is not only looking at inflation, but thinks that 1 point is interesting so as not to penalize activity and the labor market so much”, he assesses.

In this scenario, Cruz estimates two more Selic hikes of 1 percentage point by the end of the year. “With this text today, the BC left it more open so that, if things until the end of October get worse in terms of inflation, expectations and fiscal risks, it can make a bigger increase”, he says.

Selic Directions

In a report, XP writes that the message in the minutes is that the Copom is almost ruling out a future acceleration in the pace of monetary tightening and that it may start thinking about a slowdown from the December meeting.

“The Copom added that the Selic needs to reach a ‘significantly contractionary’ level. It is difficult to assess what ‘significantly’ means, but, in our view, it is 8.50% – which is the rate expected by the Focus survey for December this year – or a little more, considering the upward bias of the balance of risks ”, write the economists.

For XP, the Selic rate reaches 8.50% at the end of the monetary tightening cycle. According to the house, fiscal perspectives remain the main risk and a further expansion of fiscal policy could exert additional pressure on the Copom.

Goldman Sachs estimates another Selic increase of 1 percentage point at the next meeting in October, and a steady and relatively fast rise to 8.25% per year, above neutral at the end of 2021. The bank also sees a base rate interest rate of 8.75% in the first quarter of 2022.

In the assessment of Itaú BBA, the Copom minutes suggest that the monetary authority is still focused on ensuring convergence to the inflation target in 2022, even at the expense of further monetary tightening.

In this scenario, the bank expects the Copom to maintain the pace of 100 basis points by the end of the year, and may continue at this pace until the first quarter of 2022. Itaú projects the end of the monetary tightening cycle with the Selic at 9% , but with a high bias.

