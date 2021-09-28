Corinthians chance to go Libertadores increases by almost 15% after Drbi; see numbers

Corinthians’ 2-1 victory over Palmeiras last Saturday at the Neo Química Arena had a significant impact on Timão’s quest for a spot in the 2022 Libertadores. .

According to research carried out by Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), Corinthians now has 48.2% chance to win a spot in the continental tournament. For comparison purposes, in the last round, when they tied with América-MG, this number was 33.4%.

Another data that derived from the triumph in Derby is related to the probability of the team alvinegra guaranteeing a place in the Sudamericana, which is now 44.6% (it was 50.9% in the previous round). In other words, after the 22nd round, Corinthians is more likely to qualify for the Libertadores than for the Sudamericana.

The survey also includes the percentage of chance of winning the title and falling for the Série B do Brasileirão. In these aspects, Timão has a 0.54% and 0.43% chance, respectively.

Coming from an unbeaten streak that has lasted eight games, Corinthians is sixth in the Brasileirão table, with 33 points. In the next appointment, against RB Bragantino, at 19:00 on Saturday, Sylvinho’s team will face the fifth place, which has the same 33 points, but with better goal difference.

