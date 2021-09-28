Corinthians closes agreement with the Labor Court and ongoing processes will be divided into installments

Corinthians’ legal department reached an important agreement with the São Paulo Labor Court. The club will concentrate the labor debts in a single agreement that, from now on, can be paid by the club in six years (72 installments).

The processes that will be part of the agreement will be those in execution, that is, in which the club is already condemned in the respective action. In this way, the pledge of current accounts and other revenues from sponsorships and commercial agreements is avoided.

Neither Corinthians nor Justice must disclose the total value of the proceedings in progress, but it is estimated that the amount for the Parque São Jorge club in this agreement will rotate between R$ 10 million and R$ 15 million.

Heroi Vicente, legal director, one of those responsible for the agreement with TRT-2, and Duilio Monteiro Alves, president, during his inauguration in January Mauro Horita / Corinthians Agency

Labor debts are disputes that clubs have with their employees under a CLT contract (Consolidation of Labor Laws), including players and members of the technical committee.

The agreement with the Regional Administrative Office of the Regional Labor Court (TRT-2) was granted by Judge-Inspector Sergio Pinto Martins. In a recent interview about this installment of the clubs, he guaranteed that the concentration of executions is advantageous for former employees and also for the clubs.

“It is a way for labor creditors to receive what is owed to them and, at the same time, for clubs to be able to pay what they owe and avoid blocking their accounts, which would compromise, for example, the settlement of payroll, taxes and other current expenses”, summarized the judge-inspector.

It is worth remembering that Santos and Portuguesa de Desportos had already reached the same agreement with the São Paulo Labor Court.

