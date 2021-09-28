Corinthians does not enter Danilo Avelar in the Brazilian Nationals and defender continues with an indefinite future

More than six months after a racist act committed on the internet, defender Danilo Avelar was not registered by Corinthians in the 2021 Brasileirão. the athlete continues with an indefinite future for the club.

The deadline for changes to the Brasileirão subscriber list was the last day of September 24th. Without including the defender on the list, then, the club still needs to define what the future of Avelar will be. The information was released by Sports Gazette and confirmed by the report of the My Timon. The athlete, who is in the final stages of recovery from an injury, asked for a second chance at Timão, but received a repudiation from the fans.

The Corinthians board, it is worth remembering, continues with the idea of ​​no longer having the defender, but also should not terminate the contract as he would have to pay a fine. So, it’s up to the club to try loans for Serie B teams, where the registration date is until September 30, or abroad – transfer windows from Argentina and Qatar are the only ones open at the moment.

Avelar joined Corinthians on loan until June 2019, but ended up extending his relationship with the club. After finishing 2020 as a starter on the left side, the athlete started to act as a defender, but ended up losing position.

See more at: Danilo Avelar and Corinthians Board of Directors.