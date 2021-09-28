Corinthians meets the Libertadores Feminina 2021 table; see details

After becoming three-time Brazilian champion, Corinthians met, this Tuesday, the Libertadores Feminina table of 2021. The competition will start on November 3, with headquarters in Paraguay.

Timão is in Group D, alongside San Lorenzo (Argentina), Nacional (Uruguay) and Deportivo Capiatá (Paraguay) – the Paraguayan team confirmed its place after beating Sol de América.

Corinthians debuts on November 4, against San Lorenzo. In the second round, Timão faces Nacional, from Uruguay, on November 7th. Finally, Corinthians closes the first phase against Deportivo Capiatá, on November 10th.

All matches take place at 5:30 pm, Paraguay time. As the host country must enter daylight saving time in October, the time will be the same as Brasília. At the end of the first phase, the top two in each group advance to the final phases. The decision will be taken in Uruguay, on November 21st.

The prize for the first place has the value of U$ 85,000 (about R$ 447 thousand). The second place will have U$50 thousand (about R$263,000) and the third will have U$35,000 (about R$184 thousand). Values ​​are at current quote.

In addition to seeking the tri-championship of the Libertadores, Corinthians is also seeking the tri-championship of the Campeonato Paulista in this second half. The Corinthians team leads the state with 16 points, alongside Santos, but with a superior goal difference. Timão enters the field for Paulistão this Wednesday, at 7 pm, to face Pinda, at Fazendinha.

Check out the table for Group D of the Women’s Libertadores 2021

Play/Twitter

