Corinthians re-presents after victory over rival Palmeiras

After taking time off last Sunday, the Corinthians squad re-appeared at CT Joaquim Grava to return to training after the triumph against rival Palmeiras, at Neo Química Arena. The activity was light, the holders were spared from the ball activity and coach Sylvinho had only the reserves on the field.

The ten line-up holders performed regenerative exercises and didn’t even put on their boots. The practice is common on the days that follow the games and is performed to shorten the athletes’ muscle recovery period. The tendency is for the group to return to work with the ball in practice tomorrow or on Wednesday, when Sylvinho will start planning the team for the next game.

Meanwhile, the reserves did a reduced field practice. The coaching staff focused on ball possession, movement and pressure marking. Afterwards, some athletes remained on the field and performed some specific exercises with assistants Alex and Doriva.

Corinthians returns to the field next Saturday (2) to face Red Bull Bragantino at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium. The duel is valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship and is ranked fifth in the table, as both teams have the same number of points (33) in the national competition.