Corinthians signs attacking midfielder Emerson Urso for U-20

This Tuesday, the Corinthians training department announced the hiring of attacking midfielder Emerson Lima Freitas, better known as Emerson Urso. The athlete will be part of the Under-20 category.

The 20-year-old belongs to São Caetano, but comes from a spell at Vasco in the first half, where he worked for about two months with Diego Siston, current coach of the Under-20 at Timão.

At first, the player is on loan at the Parque São Jorge club until January 31, 2022, which can be used at Copinha, which should take place between the 2nd and 25th of January.

The striker revealed by the ABC team was promoted to the professional team in 2020. With the shirt of the São Paulo club, he played 20 games and did not score any goals. In his time at Vasco, he participated in 14 matches and scored two goals.

Currently, Timãozinho is experiencing a moment of tension in the Brasileirão U-20. That’s because, with two rounds left in the championship, Siston’s team occupies the ninth position in the table, with one game more than their opponents.

In search of a place among the top eight to qualify for the quarterfinals, the team returns to the field next Monday, the 4th, against Atlético-PR. Before that, however, the youngsters face Red Bull Bragantino, this Thursday, at 3 pm, away from home, for the Campeonato Paulista.

See more at: Corinthians U-20 and Corinthians Signings.