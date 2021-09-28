Could the dust cloud that hit São Paulo and Minas occur in ES?

Dust cloud covered Ribeirão Preto (SP) before heavy rain on Sunday (26). Credit: Thaisa Vilas Boas

A giant dust cloud formed in cities in the interior of São Paulo and in Minas Gerais last Sunday (26) and lit an alert for Espirito Santo: can the phenomenon affect Espírito Santo? According to a meteorologist from the Climatempo Institute, what caused the event in neighboring states was a combination of several factors, including the very dry soil, as it had not rained for over 100 days in the north of São Paulo.

“A corridor of humidity from the Amazon region also influenced the formation of the phenomenon”, explains Dóris Palma, meteorologist at Climatempo. Another decisive factor for the dust cloud to form was the combination of the moisture corridor. As a result, the region’s heat favored the formation of storm clouds and caused the so-called ”gust front”, responsible for winds above 90 km/h recorded in Ribeirão Preto (SP), for example.

“The intense winds that preceded the rain literally raised all the dust/sand in the soil (dry, until then), so this dense layer of dust was formed. Soon after, the rain cloud advanced through the region, generating this aspect so dark,” added the meteorologist.

Asked if there is a possibility of the phenomenon reaching Espírito Santo, Dóris Palma relieves the capixabas. “Soon after the formation of this dust storm, more than 50 mm of rain fell over the region, dissipating the dust and literally ”washing” the atmosphere. So, there is no possibility of it occurring in the state of Espírito Santo,” said the expert.

IS THE PHENOMENON RECURRING IN BRAZIL?



The dust storm, according to the meteorologist, is made up of clouds formed by droplets of water, ice rocks, among others — and the dust was “raised” by the strong gusts of wind that preceded the arrival of the storm cloud. The phenomenon, however, is not common to happen in Brazil, but the Climatempo Institute claims that there are reports in isolated points of the country from time to time.

Doris Palma Meteorologist at the Climatempo Institute “Usually (it’s not a rule), they happen during transition periods from the dry to the wet season, as we are now. That’s because a very dry, sandy soil is needed for all this dust to be raised.”

The meteorologist explains that, in addition, for the phenomenon to form, there must also be a lot of instability in the region’s weather — common in early spring, when the rain is still regularizing, but comes in the form of storms.