Couple dies of covid-19 hand in hand, with a 1-minute interval

A couple from Michigan, USA, died of covid-19 less than a minute apart and holding hands, according to their daughter.

Grand Rapids residents Cal Dunham, 59, and his wife Linda, 66, who had preexisting health problems, began feeling unwell during a family trip this month, Fox 17 reported.

Both had taken the two doses of vaccine – immunization reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from the coronavirus, but does not guarantee 100% effectiveness, and their condition may have been worsened by comorbidities. Preexisting health problems were not reported by family members.

“My dad called me before our family camping trip and said he wasn’t feeling well, but he thought it was just sinusitis, and Linda said ‘he gave me your cold,'” said the couple’s daughter, Sarah Dunham .

It is not yet known which comorbidities the couple had that may have contributed to their deaths. Image: Personal Archive

“On the third day, they woke me up and said, ‘We have to go because we don’t feel well.’ I helped them pack their things and they left,” she said.

Within days, the couple’s health conditions deteriorated and they were placed on lung ventilators. On Monday, they died after being removed from the life support device. Cal at 11:07 am, and Linda less than a minute later.

The daughter says they held each other’s hands as they died together.

“She was always joking and saying, ‘Well, you go ahead of me, I’ll be right behind you, I promise.’ And she really was, like she really was right behind him,” Sarah told Fox 17.

“The love they’ve found, after living through previous marriages, is fantastic,” she said. “They were people you look at and say ‘I want to be this old, I want this love when I’m that age’.”

The bereaved daughter also expressed her frustration that many people do not take the deadly virus seriously.

“I’m angry because a lot of people are like ‘if I take covid, I take covid, that’s it.’ No, it’s not like that,” she said.

“It could be anyone. They did everything right, they did everything they could to follow the protocols the way it was supposed to be done.”