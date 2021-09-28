Covid-19: antibodies from CoronaVac vaccinates fire after a 3rd dose of Pfizer

Uruguayan researchers from the Pasteur Institute (IP) and the University of the Republic (Udelar) presented, last Friday (24), a new study on the effect resulting from the combination of vaccine doses against new coronavirus. Scientists have noted that the application of a third dose of Pfizer/BioNTech’s immunizer against Covid-19 to people who received two doses of CoronaVac triggers a 20 times greater production of antibodies against the disease.





O study in question involves more than 200 volunteers and is expected to last two years with blood samples being collected periodically. In one of the groups analyzed, 57 people have already had their blood collected in four moments. Before vaccination, none of the participants had specific antibodies against the coronavirus, which was to be expected. In the second analysis, after the vaccine, it was found that all had antibodies in the body.





After the third sample, it was possible to observe a drop in antibody levels. Already after the booster dose of Pfizer, the volunteers had an increase, on average, 20 times greater than the level observed in the second sample. Also it is necessary to take into account other important meters for the immune system, like memory cells. However, they were not considered in the analysis, which somewhat limits the understanding of the level of protection obtained.



