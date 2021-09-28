Covid-19: country registers three lowest daily numbers of deaths of the year in September

Brazil registered 210 deaths and 14,423 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The daily number of deaths this Monday (27) was the third lowest of the year, behind only the 203 deaths recorded on 09/20 and the 182 victims of the disease confirmed on 09/06.

The moving average of deaths was 528, according to data from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). The number, referring to the last seven days, has been stable.

The country has a total of 594,653 deaths and 21,366,395 infections by Covid-19 registered since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020.

Flu and Covid-19

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, said that the folder is preparing an ordinance to eliminate the recommendation for the interval between the flu vaccine and the Covid-19 vaccine. The intention is to facilitate the population’s adherence to the two vaccination campaigns. Read more.

drug study

Pfizer said on Monday it had started a large study to test its experimental oral antiviral drug for preventing Covid-19 infection among those exposed to coronavirus. Read more.

Reduced life expectancy

The Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 caused the biggest reduction in life expectancy since World War II, according to a study published Monday by Oxford University, with life expectancy for American men falling by more. of two years. Read more.

Argentina reopens border

Argentina reopened the land border with Brazil in Puerto Iguazú, a city in the Iguaçu Falls region that neighbors the southern region of the country. The transit of people was resumed with restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more.

Vaccination in Rio

The city of Rio de Janeiro reached 98.8% of people over 12 years old with the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 applied, and closed the calendar by age. Read more.

