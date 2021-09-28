Covid-19: Couple Dies Hand in Hand and Only One Minute Off | World

Reproduction O Globo Cal Dunham and his wife Linda and their photo holding hands

A couple, resident of Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, died hand in hand last Sunday, just a minute apart, as a result of complications from Covid-19. Cal Dunham, 59, and Linda, 66, fully immunized, relatives reported, experienced symptoms of the disease during a family camp earlier this month. Days later, they were hospitalized and placed on mechanical ventilation.

Dunham and Linda’s daughter, Sarah Dunham released a photo of her parents’ hands joined. She told FOX17 channel that the couple did everything together. Both were outdoor enthusiasts, attended church, cared about the community, and loved their family, especially their grandchildren.

“The love they found after previous marriages was fantastic. They were the people you looked at and thought, ‘I want to be this old, I want this love when I’m that age,'” Sarah said.

According to the couple’s relatives, Dunham and Linda were cautious about being cautious about Covid-19. They had been fully immunized for months when they began to feel unwell during camp.

“(My dad) called me before our family camping trip and said he wasn’t feeling well, but he thought it was just sinusitis, and (Linda) got it. She said, ‘He gave me his cold. One day they woke me up and said, ‘We have to go because we’re not feeling well.’ So I packed up their things and they left,” recalled Sarah.

Days after leaving the camp, the couple was hospitalized and put on ventilation—both had pre-existing illnesses that made the condition even more serious. Last Sunday, doctors told Sarah and her family that there wasn’t much more to be done: the couple would likely need to come off life support this Monday.

Dunham was taken to the same room where Linda was. He passed away at 11:07 am (local time). At 11:08 am, less than a minute later, Linda died. The couple stood hand in hand on the hospital beds, arranged side by side.