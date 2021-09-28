Covid-19: DF totals 22,500 infected in September and already surpasses the total number of cases in August | Federal District

The Federal District registered more 1,413 new cases and 20 deaths by Covid-19 this Monday (27), according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health (SES-DF). On 27 days of September, the total number of infected reaches 22,506 and, even before the end of the month, it already exceeds by 9% the total number of diagnoses in August, which had 20,589 infected.

The number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 492,977, and the one of deaths, 10,415. According to SES-DF, 95.7% of those infected are recovered.

The cases confirmed on Monday represent more than double in relation to what was recorded on Sunday (26), when there was 655 diagnostics. There was a 53% increase in the number of deaths – the previous bulletin pointed to 13 deaths.

The baud rate is at 0.9, which indicates a deceleration of the pandemic – when the rate is at 1 or more, there is a tendency for contagion to grow.

Bed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the Federal District; file image.

Among the victims of Covid-19 in DF, 9,513 resided in the federal capital and 902 came from other units of the federation to seek assistance, mainly from the surrounding area. Among the deaths reported on Monday, 12 occurred in the last two days.

April 7: 1

April 11: 1

April 13: 1

April 24: 1

May 2nd: 1st

August 7: 1

August 15: 1

August 19: 1

September 26: 8

September 27: 4

Arniqueira: 1

Ceilândia: 3

Range: 1

Park Way: 1

Plateau: 3

Pilot Plan: 1

Fern: 2

Sobrado: 1

Taguatinga: 2

Vicente Pires: 2

Goiás: 3

20 to 29 years old: 1

40 to 49 years old: 1

50 to 59 years: 1

60 to 69 years: 3

70 to 79 years old: 4

80 years or older: 4

Bed for Covid-19 cases in the field hospital installed at the Autodromo de Brasília

Until 4:25 pm this Monday, the occupancy of ICU beds reserved for Covid-19 cases, in the DF’s public network, was 66.34%. Of the total of 148 beds, 67 were occupied, 34 available and 27 blocked. Numbers include neonatal, pediatric and adult units.

At private network, at 11:55 am, 77.25% of the spaces reserved for the infected were occupied. Of the total of 176 beds, 131 were used, 38 were vacant and seven were blocked.

Cases and deaths by region of the DF

ceilandia it is the region with the highest number of cases and deaths by Covid-19 in the DF. until this monday 53,751 people tested positive and 1,592 died from the disease.

Second in the number of victims appears Taguatinga, with 1,007 deaths and 38,377 infected. The second largest number of diagnoses is from the Plano Piloto, with 49,389 cases. See below:

Cases of Covid-19 in the Federal District on September 27, 2021.