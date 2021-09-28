Covid-19: Fiocruz starts analyzing first batches of the national IFA

The first two pre-validation batches of the 100% national Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA) of the Covid-19 vaccine, produced by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), are already under quality control analysis.

Pre-validation batches serve to demonstrate that the input manufacturing process works as expected and, eventually, to detect the need for adjustments. In parallel, the lots undergo comparability tests with AstraZeneca abroad. The first batch, started on July 30th and finished in early September, is already under analysis by the pharmaceutical company.

This is a step considered important by Fiocruz because it will be demonstrated that the results obtained in the production of the API in Bio-Manguinhos are in accordance with Astrazeneca’s guidelines.

From then on, the documentation necessary to change the manufacturing location of the API in the vaccine registration will be submitted to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). This process is a requirement for the delivery of nationalized doses to the National Immunization Program (PNI).

Fiocruz did not inform the duration of these stages, but maintains the forecast of delivery of the first batches of the 100% national vaccine for the last quarter of 2021.

Two other batches, from a second stage for the manufacture of the national API for validation of the input produced in Brazil, are in production. One is in the bioreaction phase, when cells are infected by the virus so that it can multiply, and the other in the cell expansion stage, when cells are multiplied in culture media.

The production of a third batch of input validation is also foreseen, in accordance with the regulatory requirements necessary for the registration application.

Technology transfer

Many months late, the technology transfer contract for the coronavirus vaccine between Fiocruz and AstraZeneca, for the 100% nationalized production of the immunizing agent, was signed on July 1st.

On July 30th, the production of the first pre-validation batch of the Covid-19 vaccine with the API produced in Bio-Manguinhos began. The process was also delayed due to the lack of one of the reagents, a salt necessary for the composition of the input, which led Fiocruz to resort to a donation from Astrazeneca to guarantee the manufacture of the product.

The Foundation’s expectation was to deliver the first 100% national doses in October, but due to successive delays in the production process, the estimate is that the first batches will be delivered by December 2021.