Covid-19: smoking increases chances of hospitalization by up to 80%, British study shows

Mariana Alvim – @marianaalvim

From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

27 september 2021

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Research authors published in the scientific journal Thorax say they have arrived at ‘consistent’ results on the ‘harmful effect of smoking on covid-19 cases’

After more than a year and a half of the coronavirus pandemic, the uncertainty about the relationship between cigarettes and covid-19 has been such that the results of different scientific studies have pointed from a higher risk for smokers to the possibility of a protective effect of tobacco.

This Monday (27/09), researchers from Oxford and Bristol universities, in the United Kingdom, say they have developed an unprecedented method to answer this question. In summary, the answer they give is: smoking does increase the chance of covid severity and death-19.

In the first part of the study, the scientists started from a huge UK health database, the UK Biobank, which contains information on half a million people. They cross-referenced this data with information on positive tests, hospitalizations, and deaths from covid-19 in 2020; and also classified people among those who never smoked; former smokers; and the smokers.

With this, the authors found that smokers were 80% more likely to be hospitalized with covid-19 than people who had never smoked. The probability of dying from the new disease was 2 to 6 times higher, depending on the amount of cigarettes smoked per day.

The results were published in the scientific journal Thorax, of the group of medical journals BMJ, after the work went through the peer review process.

Of the half a million people whose data are in the UK Biobank, the study authors reached 1,649 people who tested positive for the coronavirus in 2020.

However, the study did not find a relationship between infection and smoking — that is, the results show that smoking increases the chances of death severity, but failed to find a greater probability of catching the disease.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Smokers showed a greater propensity for covid-19 severity and death in both population data and genetic analysis, according to researchers at Oxford and Bristol universities.

This part of the work uses an observational method, like most other scientific studies that sought to answer the question. Such surveys often work on data from the past and which are permeable to “real life” interference, such as the lifestyle and local particularities of the studied group. They are able to establish a correlation, but not a causality, between factors (in this case, smoking and covid-19).

The second part of the Thorax study says it was able to show a cause-and-effect relationship between smoking and the disease, through a method called Mendelian randomization, which seeks to identify genetic characteristics that are predictive of a specific risk factor.

There is already a literature that allows mapping genetic variants associated with smoking initiation and heavy smoking. This was done with genetic data from the UK Biobank.

“Our genetic makeup influences our predisposition to various behaviors related to smoking — this alongside social factors,” explained Oxford University physician and researcher Ashley Clift to BBC News Brasil via email.

Genetic predisposition to smoking was associated with a 45% greater chance of infection; 60% hospitalization; and 35% death for covid-19.

The predisposition to heavy smoking increased the chances of infection by 2.5 times; of hospitalization in 5 times; and death, in 10 times.

“One of the crucial advantages of our work is the consideration of both observational and genetic analyzes to reach conclusions. This allows us to deal with possible limitations of a single approach and to focus on the body of evidence — which consistently suggests the harmful effect of smoking on us. covid-19 frames,” noted Clift.