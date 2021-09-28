Covid-19: smoking increases chances of hospitalization by up to 80%, British study shows

by

  • Mariana Alvim – @marianaalvim
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Research authors published in the scientific journal Thorax say they have arrived at ‘consistent’ results on the ‘harmful effect of smoking on covid-19 cases’

After more than a year and a half of the coronavirus pandemic, the uncertainty about the relationship between cigarettes and covid-19 has been such that the results of different scientific studies have pointed from a higher risk for smokers to the possibility of a protective effect of tobacco.

This Monday (27/09), researchers from Oxford and Bristol universities, in the United Kingdom, say they have developed an unprecedented method to answer this question. In summary, the answer they give is: smoking does increase the chance of covid severity and death-19.

In the first part of the study, the scientists started from a huge UK health database, the UK Biobank, which contains information on half a million people. They cross-referenced this data with information on positive tests, hospitalizations, and deaths from covid-19 in 2020; and also classified people among those who never smoked; former smokers; and the smokers.

With this, the authors found that smokers were 80% more likely to be hospitalized with covid-19 than people who had never smoked. The probability of dying from the new disease was 2 to 6 times higher, depending on the amount of cigarettes smoked per day.