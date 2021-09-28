COVID-19: transmission rate in BH complete 2 weeks at alert level – General

Transmission rate (RT) in BH remains at alert level for the 14th consecutive day (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DAPress) The transmission rate of the COVID-19 virus (RT) in Belo Horizonte remains at the alert level (yellow) for the 14th consecutive day. According to the City Hall epidemiological bulletin released this Monday (27/9), the indicator is at 1.

This means that every 100 people infected infect another 100. The desirable index is always less than 1.

The number, however, fell in relation to the last balance of the PBH, which pointed to an RT of 1.02. In the 7-day period, the index was 1.08 to 1.

The occupation of the ICUs is 46.8%, while 28.8% of the infirmary vacancies are occupied. Indicators have remained in the green band since 26 August.

vaccination



More than half (51.8%) of the adult population of the capital has already completed the vaccination schedule. The first dose has already been applied to 82.5% of those over 18 years of age.

Since September 17, PBH has stopped disclosing vaccination coverage by campaign group. In other words, how many elderly people, health professionals, indigenous people, qilombolas, adolescents, among other segments have been immunized so far.

Questioned by the report, the Municipal Health Department informed that it started to disclose the data in a consolidated manner, and no longer by age groups or groups.

“If the effort, at first, was to monitor the evolution of vaccination in each category of the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination (PNOV), in the current context, in which all categories have already been covered, it is more important to fully assess the reach of the population immunized”, justified the municipality through a note.

Deaths and Bits



Since the beginning of the pandemic, the new coronavirus has claimed 6,702 victims in Belo Horizonte. Confirmed cases total 282,464. The recovered, 273,837. Another 1,925 patients remain in follow-up.