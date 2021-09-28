Covid-19: vaccinated people transmit the virus for less time, says study – 27/09/2021

An American study revealed that the transmission of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) by vaccinated people happens for less time than by those who have not yet been immunized. The search is on the platform medRxiv in the pre-print stage and still needs to be reviewed by other scientists before being officially published.

The researchers are from the renowned universities of Harvard, Yale and Columbia. In the research, they analyzed the proliferation of the virus in a group of 173 infected individuals, measuring the time needed to reach the peak of the viral load and how long they managed to eliminate the virus from the body.

How was the study done?

The analysis was carried out among the NBA (National Basketball Association of the USA) team as part of a health and prevention program and, therefore, included samples of both employees and athletes of the entity. The researchers evaluated whether the type of variant contracted (especially the alpha and delta types) could interfere with the duration of the infection’s course—since delta, in particular, appears to have a greater capacity for transmission.

The result showed that both vaccinated and unvaccinated reached their peak viral load in a similar way, that is, around the third day. And there was no significant difference between the variants. However, those immunized managed to fight and be “clean”, with no detectable viral load, in less time, around the fifth day. Those who were not vaccinated took seven to eight days to be considered free of infection.

In practice, this means that those vaccinated were less likely to pass the virus on to other people, as their viral load remained high for less time and their bodies were able to eliminate the virus in a shorter period of days.

Why is it important?

Although it is still a pre-print, the study provides robust information and supports the thesis that the vaccine not only protects people against severe forms of the disease, but also reduces transmission and, therefore, the circulation of the virus between people.

Information is especially important at a time when many people still doubt the importance and effectiveness of vaccines. “This is good news and reinforces how vaccination is fundamental at this time to protect the population and hinder the spread of the virus”, believes Luiz Almeida, microbiogist and coordinator at the Instituto Questão de Ciência.

The data joins other scientific evidence that vaccination also reduces coronavirus transmission. In August, for example, a survey published in New England Journal of Medicine showed that family transmission between residents of the same household was reduced by 50% through vaccination.

For the doctor Renato Kfouri, director of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations), the data bring scientific evidence of something that was already expected by the medical community. “The vaccine makes the infection lighter and, with the individual sneezing and coughing less, the smaller amount of virus he will spread in the environment”, he explains.

However, while this is indeed encouraging news, experts stress that this does not mean that we can let down our guard and end the containment measures. As there are still many unvaccinated people, the use of masks and social distancing remain important to help control transmission.