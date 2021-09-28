Covid-19: what is known about Clover, the vaccine that has been shown to be 100% effective against severe cases

SAO PAULO — Phase 3 studies of the Clover vaccine, by Chinese manufacturer Sichuan Clover Biopharmaceutical, showed 100% efficacy against severe cases and hospitalization for any circulating strain of the new coronavirus. The effectiveness against mild and moderate cases was 84% ​​— 79% for Delta and 92% for Gamma, the variants that circulate in Brazil.

The survey, which began last March, was carried out with 30,000 volunteers in five countries, on four continents, including Brazil. The results have already been sent to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and a meeting should take place in the next few days.





The coordinator of the tests in Brazil, Sue Ann Costa Clemens, points out that, in addition to its high efficacy, the highlight of the new vaccine is to act against the variants that concern the most.

— This is important because, in general, vaccines were developed to show efficacy against the original strain. All positive cases that emerged during the study were sequenced and none of the original strain was detected in any country. This shows that it was replaced worldwide in just one year — says Clemens, who is head of the scientific committee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Oxford professor, director of the world’s first master’s degree in vaccinology, at the University of Siena, and winner of the Makes Difference Award.

Of the positive cases, 38% were caused by the Delta variant, 25% by MU, 9% by Gamma and 8% by beta, among others.

Clover’s vaccine is a recombinant Sars-CoV-2 protein S, applied in two doses with an interval of 22 days. Its submission has already started in Europe, with the European Medicines Agency (EMA). If approved, this year, it will be the first using this technology in Europe.