COVID: Count follows anticipation of the 2nd dose from Pfizer; know where to take – General

After authorization from the Ministry of Health, which allowed the second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine to be administered one month before the initial forecast, the Municipality of Contagem, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, continues to distribute the doses to those who have already taken the first in July and August.

This week, the calendar was as follows:

Tuesday (9/28): vaccinate people who took the first dose on 7/28

Wednesday (9/29): vaccinate people who took the first dose on 7/29

Thursday (30/9): vaccinate people who took the first dose on 30/7

Friday (1/10): vaccinate people who took the first dose on 2/8

It is mandatory to carry a vaccination card and an identity document to receive the second dose. Fixed vaccination posts are open from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, and the extra point is from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm (see addresses below).



According to data from the Vaccinometer, a state survey based on information provided by the municipalities, 47.41% of the population in Contagem is vaccinated with both doses or received the single dose vaccine.

This means that 229,566 people were vaccinated with doses from Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Coronavac, and 20,105 received the Janssen vaccine.

The data was consulted this Monday (27/9) by the



State of Minas



.

Count has 47,608 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 1,883 deaths.

See where the 2nd dose of Pfizer applied in Contagem



ECONOMART WHOLESALE AND RETAIL



Vaccination time: 9 am to 4 pm

Av. General David Sarnoff, 3113 – Industrial City

ELDORADO REGIONAL



Vaccination time: 8 am to 4 pm

– CSU Eldorado – Rua Portugal, 50 – Eldorado

– UBS Jardim Eldorado – Rua Canafstula, 245 – Jardim Eldorado

– UBS Parque So Joo – Rua Sete, 54 – Parque So Joo

– UBS gua Branca – Avenida Seis, 320 – Conjunto gua Branca

INDUSTRIAL REGIONAL



Vaccination time: 8 am to 4 pm

– UBS Vila Diniz – Rua Osrio de Morais, 957 – Vila Diniz

– UBS Jardim Industrial –





Rua Henrique Zikler, 97 – Jardim Industrial

NATIONAL REGIONAL



Vaccination time: 8 am to 4 pm

– Hall of the Santssima Trindade Church of the Parchy Verbo Divino – Rua So Matheus, 16 – Bairro Tijuca

– Social Work of the Parchy do Verbo Divino next to the Church of So Vicente de Paula – Avenida Nossa Senhora de Ftima, 325 – Nacional

– UBS Amendoeiras – Rua Seis, 52 – Vale das Amendoeiras

PETROLAND REGIONAL



Vaccination time: 8 am to 4 pm

– Pastoral Center of the Parchy Jesus Operrio – Rua Refinaria Cubato, 263 – Petrolndia

REGIONAL HANGOVER



Vaccination time: 8 am to 4 pm

– Mart Minas parking lot – Rua Diamante 1280 (access from Rua Rubi) – So Joaquim

– Amonp – Neighborhood Association of Bairro Novo Progresso II (near UBS Laguna) – Rua Gonalves Dias, 320 – Novo Progresso

– UBS Arpoador – Rua Mariana, s/n – Arpoador

REGIONAL RICH



Vaccination time: 8 am to 4 pm

– UBS Sesc – Rua Padre Jos Maria Deman, 805 – Novo Riacho

REGIONAL HEADQUARTERS



Vaccination time: 8 am to 4 pm

– Vaccination at UBS Praia (Rua do Registro, 1676 – Praia) takes place only on Wednesdays.

– Vaccination at UBS Bernardo Monteiro (R. Wilsom Jos de Souza, 40 – Bernardo Monteiro) only takes place on Thursdays.

– Headquarters of the Rotary Club Contagem (Rua Capito Antnio Joaquim da Paixo, 123 – Centro)

Vaccination time: 8 am to 4 pm

– So Judas Tadeu Parish – Rua VL5, 55 – Nova Contagem

– District Pharmacy Vargem das Flores II – Rua Joo Luiz de Faria, 142 – Darcy Ribeiro