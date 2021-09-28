Craque Neto shocks and criticizes Ana Maria Braga live on Band

O great grandson surprised viewers of Band once again. in this monday (27), in Os Donos da Bola, the presenter drew attention when he appeared wearing a blonde wig to pay homage to striker Roger Guedes, who scored two goals for Corinthians against Palmeiras, last Saturday (25).

“I don’t think you’re an ace yet, but what you’ve done, you’ve already become an ace. He has already become an ace. It’s already become a beast. Why? Because Luiz Adriano doesn’t come back and doesn’t drink vodka, Dudu didn’t play anything because Corinthians scored. Roger Guedes was the best man on the field”, said the famous.

The former player also praised Corinthians for their most recent match. “It’s a scheme that I didn’t believe in, that I thought I was going to lose the game, but we have Roger Guedes”, explained the presenter.

Satisfied with the result, Craque Neto declared that he would keep the wig, since “it was prettier”. Rogério Assis, the Cannon, however, left the former player embarrassed when he gave his opinion. “Looks like Ana Maria Braga, right?”, scoffed.

“I came from Roger Guedes, but I look like Ana Maria Braga. By the way, Ana Maria Braga, you cannot say ‘white envy’ on television. Envy has no color”, shot the famous, live, needling the owner of Mais Você.

Neto referred to an episode involving the blonde that took place last week. Ana Maria was widely criticized on the internet for a racist expression that shot live. However, the next day, she insisted on redeeming herself.

It all started when the presenter said she felt a “white envy” of a reporter for the attraction, but the term is considered racist, as it implies that envy (negative) is “black”, while “white” is something positive.

In the edition last Thursday (23), however, she made a point of apologizing and shot: “I made a comment about envy, and there were people, mainly from the black community, who felt offended. I read the arguments on the internet and I want to thank you because I saw that people are right”.

“People who have an older ID, like mine, sometimes use some expressions that were part of another world, another moment. I make a point of coming back here and apologizing”, he explained.

“Because I see an opportunity for all of us to learn so that these language addictions go away. I apologize again, it will not be repeated”, finished the blonde, who received compliments on the internet.