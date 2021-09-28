Credit card interest rises to 336% a year in August, reflecting increases in the Selic

BRASILIA — The continuous rises in the basic interest rate, the Selic, since the beginning of the year are reflected in the rates charged by financial institutions, which rose in August to the highest level since May last year.

According to statistics released by the Central Bank (BC) on Monday, the average interest rate was 21.1% in August, against 20.4% in July and 19.9% ​​in May, the lowest rate in the year.

On the revolving credit card, interest rose from 329% at the beginning of the year to 336.1% in August.

According to the director of the National Association of Executives in Finance, Administration and Accounting (Anefac), Miguel Ribeiro, the rise in rates reflects the increases in the Selic, which last week reached 6.25%, and the credit risk for banks due to the economic scenario. The greater the risk, the greater the interest.

— In this scenario of low growth, high unemployment, high indebtedness and rising interest rates, there is no other way but for banks to continue raising interest rates and possibly interest rates will rise more than the Selic rate.

Vehicle financing rose from 20.2% in January to 22.7% last month.

As for legal entities, the increase was from 24.3% in January to 25.3% in August. Interest for working capital, much sought after by companies, grew by 0.6 percentage point (pp) between August and July and the modality of prepayment of card bills also increased by 0.7 pp

Default remains

Delinquency, on the other hand, has remained at 2.3% since May and was not affected by interest rate growth. According to the head of the Central Bank’s Statistics Department, Fernando Rocha, there are three explanations: an increase in jobs, better ability of companies to manage debt and a statistical issue.

Rocha explains that with the growth in employment, people have greater capacity to pay and contract new debts, which helps to maintain the default rate.

In the case of companies, credit has also grown, which provides support for managing debt liabilities and conditions.

— The delinquency rate is nothing more than a division of the total credit that is more than 90 days overdue by the total credit, as the total credit is growing at a rate above double digits in the last twelve months, this factor contributes so that the default percentages remain stable – stated Rocha.

Credit has been increasing at a constant rate of 15% in the last twelve months since the beginning of the year, said Rocha. This is because credit for individuals has been accelerating while for companies there has been a deceleration.

The head of the Department of Statistics explains that this is because the growth of credit for legal entities was very high in the second half of last year, due to emergency programs such as Pronampe.

— That makes the balances have grown a lot back there and when you compare the balance in August 2020 with 2021, it continues to grow, its growth rates are only a little lower. Even in the case of corporate credit, which has had a slowdown in the growth rate, we see continued growth in double digits – he pointed out.

According to Miguel Ribeiro, banks have really increased the concession, but with a stricter eye on economic conditions to avoid default.

“Credit continues to grow, banks continue to grow, as the report shows, but with greater selectivity,” he explained.