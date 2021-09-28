Credit line can serve up to 100 million customers, says president of Caixa

In an interview with CNN this Monday (27), the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, said that the new credit line for the low-income population announced earlier by the bank should be used mainly by people who currently do not have access to the banking system and can only get loans at higher interest rates.

“About 100 million people will be able to take this loan and I believe that at least 20 million will actually take it,” said Guimarães. The limit of the amount to be borrowed, of R$1,000, may also increase as the credit line begins to be tested.

Guimarães also informed that the interest rates initially announced for the new special line, of 3.99% per month (close to 50% per year), may fall over time, as the first customers begin to build their banking history.

“What we hope is that as people pick up [o crédito], they have lower rates and larger operations. So this 3.99% rate might be lower; and the value of R$300 to R$1,000 can reach R$1,500 or R$2,000. It is a base of 20 million people who have no credit history”, said the president of Caixa.

This credit line is focused on current beneficiaries of emergency assistance. Loans can range from R$300 to R$1,000 and can be paid in up to 24 installments, with interest of 3.99% per month. The new credit line can be contracted directly by cell phone through the Caixa Tem application.

“We are talking about 30 to 40 million people who are not part of any banking statistics,” said Guimarães. Today, they take credit from 15% to 20% per month, from finance companies or loan sharks. (…) This credit reaches part of the population that is in the informal economy and has never used a bank.”

Higher interest than the market

The initial interest of 3.99% monthly for the new line is higher than commercial lines of credit currently available on the market, such as payroll, which charges an average of 1.5% per month, and regular personal credit, with an average of 2.42%, according to Central Bank figures.