Cruzeiro closes preparations to face the Guarani; see likely scales

O
cruise
ended, this Tuesday, the preparation for the game against the
Guarani
. This morning, the coach’s team
Vanderlei Luxembourg
did an activity at
Fox Corner II
and, soon after, he boarded for Campinas, where he will face the Bugre, on Wednesday, at 7 pm, by the
27th round of Series B.
Luxembourg won options for the game. Recovered from a discomfort in his right ankle, striker Bruno Jos is back on the team. the defender
Edward Brock
and the center forward
Marcelo Moreno
, who served suspended against the
CSA
, are among those listed.
The main news are the attackers
Kek
, recovered from surgery on his right foot, and
Z Edward
, after carrying out more detailed examinations on a possible cardiac alteration, they may have the first opportunity with Luxembourg.
The Cruise must enter the field with
Phbiom; Cceres, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Jean Victor; Flvio (Ariel Cabral or Lucas Ventura), Rmulo and Giovanni; Claudinho, Felipe Augusto (Dudu) and Marcelo Moreno
.
With 31 points, Cruzeiro has a 0.17% chance of access, according to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG. J the downgrade risk is calculated at 10.5%.
Guarani
the technician
Daniel Paulista
you can reach the fourth game by repeating the same lineup. For that, he needs to know if he can count on the defender
Thales
, who left the game against Coritiba, 22 minutes into the second half, with knee pain. If the defender does not recover,
carlo
must enter the defense.
O
bugger
must play with Rafael Martins; Mateus Ludke, Thales (Carlo), Ronaldo Alves and Bidu; Bruno Silva, Rodrigo Andrade and Rgis; Bruno Svio, Jlio Csar and Junior Todinho.
Guarani ranked sixth in Serie B, with 41 points, ten more than Cruzeiro. The team from Campinas still believes in access and goes with everything to try to beat Cruzeiro.