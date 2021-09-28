Cruzeiro closes preparations to face the Guarani; see likely scales

Marcelo Moreno returns to Cruzeiro’s attack command (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) O

cruise

ended, this Tuesday, the preparation for the game against the

Guarani

. This morning, the coach’s team



Vanderlei Luxembourg



did an activity at



Fox Corner II



and, soon after, he boarded for Campinas, where he will face the Bugre, on Wednesday, at 7 pm, by the

27th round of Series B.



Luxembourg won options for the game. Recovered from a discomfort in his right ankle, striker Bruno Jos is back on the team. the defender



Edward Brock



and the center forward



Marcelo Moreno



, who served suspended against the

CSA

, are among those listed.

The main news are the attackers



Kek



, recovered from surgery on his right foot, and



Z Edward



, after carrying out more detailed examinations on a possible cardiac alteration, they may have the first opportunity with Luxembourg.

The Cruise must enter the field with



Phbiom; Cceres, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Jean Victor; Flvio (Ariel Cabral or Lucas Ventura), Rmulo and Giovanni; Claudinho, Felipe Augusto (Dudu) and Marcelo Moreno



.

With 31 points, Cruzeiro has a 0.17% chance of access, according to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG. J the downgrade risk is calculated at 10.5%.

Guarani



the technician



Daniel Paulista



you can reach the fourth game by repeating the same lineup. For that, he needs to know if he can count on the defender



Thales



, who left the game against Coritiba, 22 minutes into the second half, with knee pain. If the defender does not recover,



carlo



must enter the defense.

O



bugger



must play with Rafael Martins; Mateus Ludke, Thales (Carlo), Ronaldo Alves and Bidu; Bruno Silva, Rodrigo Andrade and Rgis; Bruno Svio, Jlio Csar and Junior Todinho.