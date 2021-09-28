Cruzeiro closes preparations to face the Guarani; see likely scales

by

(Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)
Marcelo Moreno returns to Cruzeiro’s attack command (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)

O


cruise

ended, this Tuesday, the preparation for the game against the


Guarani

. This morning, the coach’s team

Vanderlei Luxembourg

did an activity at

Fox Corner II

and, soon after, he boarded for Campinas, where he will face the Bugre, on Wednesday, at 7 pm, by the


27th round of Series B.

Luxembourg won options for the game. Recovered from a discomfort in his right ankle, striker Bruno Jos is back on the team. the defender

Edward Brock

and the center forward

Marcelo Moreno

, who served suspended against the


CSA

, are among those listed.

The main news are the attackers

Kek

, recovered from surgery on his right foot, and

Z Edward

, after carrying out more detailed examinations on a possible cardiac alteration, they may have the first opportunity with Luxembourg.

The Cruise must enter the field with

Phbiom; Cceres, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Jean Victor; Flvio (Ariel Cabral or Lucas Ventura), Rmulo and Giovanni; Claudinho, Felipe Augusto (Dudu) and Marcelo Moreno

.

With 31 points, Cruzeiro has a 0.17% chance of access, according to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG. J the downgrade risk is calculated at 10.5%.

Guarani

the technician

Daniel Paulista

you can reach the fourth game by repeating the same lineup. For that, he needs to know if he can count on the defender

Thales

, who left the game against Coritiba, 22 minutes into the second half, with knee pain. If the defender does not recover,

carlo

must enter the defense.

O

bugger

must play with Rafael Martins; Mateus Ludke, Thales (Carlo), Ronaldo Alves and Bidu; Bruno Silva, Rodrigo Andrade and Rgis; Bruno Svio, Jlio Csar and Junior Todinho.

Guarani ranked sixth in Serie B, with 41 points, ten more than Cruzeiro. The team from Campinas still believes in access and goes with everything to try to beat Cruzeiro.