Cruzeiro sees worsening in Series B numbers and access for 2021 is difficult

The Cruzeiro situation in Serie B is not good and the Department of Mathematics at UFMG indicates that the access of Fox to the elite of our football is very difficult, with only 0.17% probability of going up. To compare, in the last Serie B Cruzeiro had 34 points at this point in the competition, and now it has 31.

In the last Series B, the team was in 11th place in the competition, nine points behind the first team in the G4, Cuiabá, which had 43 points. With the victories over América and Brasil de Pelotas, the heavenly hopes increased.

In the current framework, the celestial club is 13 points behind CRB, the first team in the G4, and just four ahead of Londrina, first in the relegation zone for Serie C. access, since they would have to win 11 of the 12 games that are left and hope for a combination of results that makes the performance of the others plummet.

The tie is the result that most hindered Fox in his journey. There are six wins, 13 draws and seven defeats, with a 39.74% improvement, which is low for a giant club in our football in a second division. In 2020, that number was 11 wins, seven draws and eight defeats, totaling 41.6% of success.

Cruzeiro’s next match for Série B is against Guarani, next Wednesday (29), at 19:00 (GMT), at the Golden Brinco, in Campinas, for the 27th round of the second round. The other matches of the team in the competition are: Brasil-RS (home), Coritiba (away), Botafogo (home), Avaí (away), Remo (home), Vila Nova (home), Londrina (away), Brusque (home ), Vitória (outside), Sampaio Corrêa (outside) and Náutico (home).