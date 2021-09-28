Crypts today: Bitcoin cools, cryptocurrencies back to less than $2 trillion and more news

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) opens this Tuesday (28) in a fall and returns to trading at the level of US$ 42,000 after failing to surpass the US$ 44,000 mark yesterday. However, unlike last week, the current movement does not appear to have been catalyzed by the news.

At 7:03 am, the cryptocurrency was quoted at US$ 42,002, down 3.8% in the last 24 hours and 14.2% in 30 days. With this, the BTC is more than 35% away from the maximum of just under $65,000 recorded in April 2021. The market as a whole drops again to less than $2 trillion in capitalization, down 4.2 %.

Despite analysts’ expectations for a further rise in October, short-term projections remain uncertain.

On the one hand, the Bitcoin network reached a record 80.5% of coins held by accumulators (“hodlers“). The number is seen as positive because it indicates optimism from investors, who are not willing to sell their assets at current prices.

On the other hand, whales, as users with a lot of invested capital are called, register another record, this time in volume of transactions. In the last two weeks, this type of high-acquisitive investor has moved more than US$ 10 million, signaling a possible preparation for liquidation.

The number is even higher than when Bitcoin traded between $55,000 and $60,000 in the first half of the year, which preceded a drop of about 50%.

The price drop, however, is again accompanied by positive news, such as confirmation that Morgan Stanley has doubled its exposure to Bitcoin. In addition, the Coinbase exchange announced a new feature that creates a kind of wage account for cryptocurrencies.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:03 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $42,002 -3.8% Ethereum (ETH) $2,920 -5.8% Cardano (ADA) $2.13 -4.1% Binance Coin (BNB) $338 -3.1% XRP (XRP) US$0.927953 -3.2%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Decentralized Social (DESO) US$ 148.31 +14.6% eCash (XEC) US$ 0.00026756 +12.9% Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) $274 +10.9% OMG Network (OMG) $9.58 +6.2% Fantom (FTM) $1.28 +4.9%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Curve DAO Token (CRV) $2.37 -9.3% Decred (DCR) $101.55 -8.8% THORChain (RUNE) $6.99 -8.0% Aave (AAVE) $271.77 -8.0% Serum (SRM) $7.35 -7.9%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 42.30 +1.81% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 55.79 +2.48% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 48.33 +2.72% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 14.69 +2.16% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 11.81 +2.70%

See the main news from the crypto market this Tuesday (28):

Morgan Stanley Doubles Bitcoin Exposure

Investment bank Morgan Stanley more than doubled its exposure to Bitcoin in three months, amid falling cryptocurrency prices in the market.

According to a document submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), on Monday (27), the European arm Morgan Stanley Europe Opportunity Fund acquired 29,818 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), a Grayscale fund which tracks the price of the cryptocurrency on the spot market.

From 28,298 shares in April, Morgan Stanley now holds 58,116 shares in July at a total price of US$ 2.4 million.

Coinbase creates cryptocurrency salary account

The Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange announced on Monday night (27) a new product that allows you to deposit your paycheck at the brokerage to make transactions with cryptocurrencies. “The future of payroll is coming,” the company said in a statement.

The payroll function will be available in the coming weeks for US customers, and will allow you to use your credited balance to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as recharge a debit card.

Coinbase’s card allows keeping cryptocurrencies at the brokerage firm and making available the amounts to spend on the card according to the customer’s choice, who can select the spending preference order.

There is still no forecast for the release of the novelty in other markets in which Coinbase operates. The brokerage does not operate in Brazil.

Ethereum developer pleads guilty to contact with North Korea

Ethereum developer Virgil Griffith pleaded guilty to violating US sanctions law after holding a presentation on cryptocurrencies and blockchain in North Korea in April 2019.

The programmer was arrested in November of that year on charges of violating executive orders prohibiting certain types of transactions and activities in the country ruled by Kim Jong-un, which includes offering services.

In an agreement with New York prosecutors, he pleaded guilty and is expected to serve a sentence of 63 to 78 months in prison. The trial is scheduled for January 2022.

Alibaba prohibits sale of mining equipment

Retail giant Alibaba announced a ban on sales of cryptocurrency mining equipment on its platform, removing the entire category from the site as of October 8th.

The measure is another reflection of the recent announcement by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), which made it illegal for any company in the cryptocurrency sector, including offshore companies that operate or offer services to residents in the country.

Alibaba’s new rules include suspension of the sale of hardware and software, as well as tutorials, guides and any other material related to cryptocurrency mining.

As of October 15, sellers who continue to sell products related to the sector will suffer penalties such as blocking the online store, as well as freezing and closing accounts.

