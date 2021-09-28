CSA striker suffers racist attacks after mocking Cruzeiro with ‘Fala, Zez’

Iury Catilho celebrated goal with ‘Fala, Zez’ (Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo) the attacker



Iury Castilho



, from the CSA, suffered racist attacks after mocking the



cruise



in celebration of the goal scored in this Sunday’s game at Independencia. The Alagoas beat Minas Gerais by 2-1 in the 26th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship.

At the



Instagram



, the attacker received messages calling him, among other things, ‘monkey’ and ‘black son of a bitch’. The racial slurs were revealed by Iury himself in his personal account. He asked his followers to denounce the attacker.

In celebration of the goal scored on Sunday, Iury provoked Cruzeiro by mentioning the audio recorded by midfielder Thiago Neves to the then manager



Zez Perrella



, in November 2019.

In the leaked recording, the player belittles the team from Alagoas before a confrontation for Serie A that year. ‘If we don’t beat the



CSA



, for the love of God, no?!’ he exclaimed. At the time, Cruzeiro would end up defeated 1-0 in the middle of Mineiro.

The audio, which leaked after the rev, was a message from



Thiago Neve



s to collect payment of late wages and went viral. Since then, the team from Minas has faced the CSA on five occasions and has not won. There were four defeats and a draw.