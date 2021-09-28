Cuca makes a mystery about Rooster’s doubts and not even Diego Costa is ruled out

Mystery until the hour before the decisive duel this Tuesday (28). That’s how coach Cuca handles the situation of the three attacking players who are in doubt for the second match of the Libertadores semifinals, against Palmeiras, scheduled for 21:30 (GMT), at Mineirão.

The first of them is forward Diego Costa, who left the first game at Allianz Parque, feeling severe pain in his thigh. At the end of last week, the UOL Sport found that the participation of Sergipe tomorrow is seen as ‘discarded’, due to the seriousness of the injury. However, even in this scenario, the Athletic commander says he hopes to have it. Apparently, pure misstep to confuse the Portuguese Abel Ferreira.

To further fuel this mystery, the player was “caught” by TV Galo cameras wearing soccer shoes and on the field with his other teammates at the start of Monday’s activity. Bluff?

Fired in the second half in the city of São Paulo, forward Keno is another one who does not have a guaranteed presence in the game. With a virus, the sprinter, currently a seat option, also enters this “mystery board”. However, the expectation is that it will be in Mineirão and that it can be used during the more than 90 minutes of the ball rolling.

Finally, an executioner of Palmeiras in season. Author of the two goals in the victory by 2-0, in the first round of the Brazilian Championship, the Venezuelan Savarino is another placed among the possible embezzlement. Despite having recovered from the muscle injury and already working on the field, the striker is still not 100% physically and is not confirmed. Like Diego Costa, he appeared on the field this Monday.