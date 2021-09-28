Cumbre Vieja: volcano enters ‘effusive’ stage and trend is towards strong explosions | World

Reproduction: Social Networks Cumbre Vieja: volcano enters ‘effusive’ stage and tendency is for strong explosions

The Cumbre Vieja volcano, in La Palma, entered this Tuesday (28) a new phase known as “effusive”, capable of causing strong explosions. A large lava flow that descends from the main cone via paths previously opened by magma is also forming, after a day in which volcanic activity has ceased for hours since its eruption nine days ago.

According to the Volcanological Institute of the Canaries (Involcan), the Cumbre Vieja is generating gravity waves in the atmosphere. Officials point out that the lava should reach the ocean within a few hours. Experts said that the ash expelled already affects the seabed.

More than 1,000 homes affected

The magma has so far destroyed 589 houses and partially affected about 700 others, covering an area of ​​258 hectares, according to data released today by the Copernicus program. The government will give 10.5 million euros to the Canary Islands, of which approximately half will be earmarked for the purchase of 107 homes for affected families. The rest will cover the purchase of basic need items.

According to Involcan spokesman, David Calvo, in the new phase of the volcano, the trend is that there will be fewer explosions, but with a more fluid and faster lava, classified as “Hawaiian”. Since the last dawn, the Cumbre Vieja began to expel lava without stopping, which tends to facilitate the arrival of magma to the sea.

This Monday, Cumbre Vieja returned to throwing ash and lava after two hours of calm. The new seismic activity was registered late in the morning with a large column of smoke expelled and accompanied by sporadic explosions. The scientific committee of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca) met to analyze the latest developments around the volcano, after experts had detected the quake had dropped to the point of “almost disappearing”.

Smoke arrived in Europe

The cloud of smoke that comes out of Cumbre Vieja arrived in Europe this Sunday. Satellite images showed emissions from the eruption over the territories of Spain and France. The prognosis is that the emission of sulfur dioxide will reach the Arctic this Tuesday.

Involcan estimates that the volcano has emitted between 8,000 and 10,500 tons of toxic gas per day. However, despite the high amount, the volcano’s emissions were carried by wind currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

The Cumbre Vieja came into activity last Sunday, which has not happened since 1971. According to Involcan, the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano could last from 24 to 84 days. The projection takes into account data from previous explosions on the island of La Palma. The average duration of the phenomenon is 55 days.