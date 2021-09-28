Cyclist falls off the bike after a man touches her body in Paraná; VIDEO | Campos Gerais and South

A cyclist was injured after falling on the street after being a victim of sexual harassment while cycling, in Palmas, in the southern region of Paraná, on Sunday (26), according to the Civil Police.

A monitoring camera recorded the moment when a car approached the cyclist and, in the sequence, the passenger ran his hand over her body. With that, the victim fell to the ground. Those involved left with the car afterwards. See the video above.

After the incident, the victim Andressa Lustosa registered a police report and looked for security cameras in the region to understand what had happened.

Upon getting the video, she realized that the accident happened because she had been touched by the suspect. She published the images on social networks and asks the population for help in identifying those involved.

“I think it’s time for someone to take action. We can’t stand this type of situation anymore. It’s humiliating for us women not to be able to go out for physical activity. You can’t go out in the street for fear. Is that it? In the 21st century, it’s sad. That’s not normal,” he said.

The student said she’s fine, but she got some scrapes.

According to the Civil Police, at first, the case is investigated as sexual harassment and bodily harm.

Andressa gave a statement to the police, and will be examined for criminal injuries.

“Someone has to stop these aggressors, these abusers, they have to understand that they came from a woman, they have to respect. It’s already gone beyond the limits, it’s a degrading situation for anyone. I know that nowadays many women suffer and he doesn’t even speak. And if I didn’t have a camera to film, how would I prove what happened? I wouldn’t even know that the guy rubbed my hand,” said the victim.

Until the publication of this report, neither the driver of the car nor the passenger had been identified by the security authorities.