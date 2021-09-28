Cyclist has an accident after being harassed in traffic

posted on 9/28/2021 12:21 PM / updated on 9/28/2021 12:21 PM



(credit: @ andressarlustosa/ Instagram/ Reproduction)

Law student Andressa Lustosa, 25, had an accident this Monday (9/28), after being harassed while riding her bicycle on a street in Palmas, a municipality located in the southern region of Paraná.

In the images captured by security cameras, it is possible to observe the cyclist in the middle of the road. A white car approaches and a person puts his arms on the window to touch the woman’s body, who lost her balance and fell shortly thereafter. Three men who were walking in the street at that time, saw the scene and helped Andressa to her feet.

The student posted the images on social media to report the harassment. “Unfortunately, it was much worse than I imagined! We women don’t have a moment’s peace!! I left home to ride my bike and come home all hurt for such a cowardly attitude,” he wrote.

Andressa also stated that she is receiving support from a legal team and has already taken the appropriate measures: “I’m fine, I just want them to pay for what they did”.

The publication was viewed over 1 million times and generated a commotion from Internet users who were outraged by the situation. With the repercussion of the case, the student published a photo of the injuries. “I’m fine, I’m at home recovering from my injuries,” he reassured the crowd.